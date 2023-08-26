Adirondack Explorer

Indian Lake Stone Dam repairs to begin in October

leaky dam
Planned repairs at Indian Lake Stone Dam include injecting grouting material to block leaks through the structure and upgrade the original system. Photo by Mike Lynch

Cost jumps to $11 million on public safety project

By Gwendolyn Craig

The 126-year-old Indian Lake Stone Dam, one of the state’s “high hazard” dams, is slated for much-needed repairs this fall. The Hudson River-Black River Regulating District announced a conditional award this week of nearly $11 million to C.D. Perry, LLC of Troy to conduct the work.

Remediation is expected to begin in October and take two years, according to the district’s announcement. The dam in the south-central Adirondacks holds back the 4,225-acre Indian Lake, but has been leaking for years. 

The cost of repairs jumped around $3 million since estimates reported this spring. John Callaghan, executive director of the district, said consultants suspect construction firms “either had too much ongoing work to bid, or would only do so at a premium. This is consistent with some of the feedback we also received from contractors.”

The DEC lists Indian Lake as a “high hazard” dam. That means its “failure may result in widespread or serious damage to home(s); damage to main highways, industrial or commercial buildings, railroads, and/or important utilities, including water supply, sewage treatment, fuel, power, cable or telephone infrastructure; or substantial environmental damage; such that the loss of human life or widespread substantial economic loss is likely,” according to the department.

Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, said dam safety is a department priority. 

“The improvements planned for Indian Lake Dam will help the dam operate safely, effectively, and be resilient to flooding and other weather stresses that we’re experiencing now more than ever in our changing climate,” he said in a news release. “DEC applauds the Hudson River-Black River Regulating District for moving forward on this important project that will benefit Hudson River communities and the region’s natural resources for years to come.”

Bergmann Associates, an engineering firm, designed the project. C.D. Perry will replace old gate structures, convert a former log sluiceway into a water control gate, anchor the dam, repoint masonry joints, raise and flatten an embankment, replace a spillway bridge, replace a debris boom and create a new canoe and kayak launch point, according to the release.

C.D. Perry also plans grouting the dam using two methods–divers and cofferdams. Cofferdams are enclosures in a water body that allow contractors to work on hydraulic projects. Callaghan said using both approaches will “increase factors of safety and ensure a good result.”

