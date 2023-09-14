Housing series to wrap with in-person event

The gap between what people earn and the housing they can afford has been widening in the Adirondacks.

Add to the problem a shortage of available housing and constraints on development and you’ve got a housing crisis.

This summer, Adirondack Explorer launched a series that shows how Adirondack housing issues are connected to other community challenges. As part of the reporting, the articles also highlight efforts underway to offer potential solutions.

Adirondack Explorer’s “Taking Stock of Housing” series is wrapping with an event, comprised of individuals and organizations doing housing work across the region. Connect with others who care deeply about how to fix this problem, while we ask “what’s next” for how to get there.

E﻿vent highlights include:

A panel discussion with stakeholders from around the region, highlighting successful Adirondack projects being planned and implemented.

A moderated discussion with thought leaders around the question: How do we get to an optimal and sustainable level of affordable housing?

Doors open at 8:30 am for registration and coffee and this free event will run from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

The “Taking Stock of Housing” series is funded in part by the Generous Acts Fund at Adirondack Foundation. And by the Annette Merle-Smith Community Reporting Fund at Adirondack Explorer.

Contact us for sponsorship opportunities for this event!