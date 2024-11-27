Governor’s veto of wildlife crossing bill disappoints Adirondack groups

Environmental organizations will push for funding to enhance roadway safety

By Mike Lynch

Gov. Kathy Hochul took the wrong action in vetoing a bill last week that would have made wildlife crossings on roads safer for motorists and animals, Adirondack environmentalists assert.

Hochul “missed an important opportunity to sign into law a broadly popular plan that would have been a win-win solution to protect the public and wildlife across New York State,” said Peter Bauer, Executive Director of Protect the Adirondacks. She seemed to disregard the state’s eligibility for federal funds to pay for building crossings, Bauer said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The bill, opposed by Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, R-Lake George, would have required the Department of Transportation (DOT) and New York Thruway Authority to assess highways, thruways and parkways “for potential wildlife crossings to improve wildlife habitat connectivity, reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions and increase public safety for New York motorists.”

The agencies would then be required to create a priority list of 10 crossing site projects within two years. That list would be pared down to five projects that the study would use for pursuing federal grants.

The bill was among 29 that Hochul said would establish various commissions and task forces. She said she had a strong interest in addressing the issues in the bills but the enactment of them would have cost the state about $24 million.

A map showing wildlife corridors identified by The Nature Conservancy. Image provided by TNC

“Without appropriate funding, these unbudgeted costs would create significant staffing and other programmatic burdens on State agencies,” she said. “Additionally, because of the ongoing work of State agencies and authorities, a number of the proposals would result in duplication and unnecessary bureaucracy.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Hochul also said state agencies would be directed to pursue the goals of the bills, when possible, and to look for funding in the state budget process.

Part of the intention of the bill was to take advantage of millions of dollars in federal funding currently available for road infrastructure related to wildlife crossings.

The Adirondack Council also criticized the veto. It stated that “there are more than 5,000 miles of public highways in the Adirondack Park, some of which pass through the state’s wildest and most remote landscapes.”

“It is extremely disappointing to see this critical wildlife protection legislation get vetoed,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director Raul J. Aguirre. The measure would have particularly enhanced roadway safety in the Adirondacks and the North Country, he said.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Aquirre urged the DOT and Thruway Authority to put money in their budgets this upcoming fiscal year to pursue the studies outlined in the bill so they can qualify for federal funds.