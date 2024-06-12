Franklin County proposes 500-mile multi-use trail network

Public invited to comment on the largest outdoor recreation initiative taken on by the county

By Gwendolyn Craig

Franklin County is proposing a 500-mile multi-use trail network for off-road vehicle drivers, hikers, bikers, horseback riders and other outdoor recreationists.

Phil Hans, director of the county’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, called the project “the most significant outdoor recreation project the county has undertaken that appeals to many different user groups.” The county already has a snowmobile trail network maintained by volunteer organizations.

The Franklin County Legislature has determined the project could have significant environmental impacts and is currently accepting public comments on a draft plan that describes potential environmental concerns. The comments are due by 1 p.m. on Friday.

Some residents, including local town officials, are already concerned about the safety, environmental and quality-of-life impacts of such a network. Some are critical of the maps in the draft document, and would like a better depiction of the proposed routes.

The scoping document was published on May 2 and shows a trail system on county, state and privately owned lands and roads. It’s unclear how many miles of the proposed trails are in the Adirondack Park. Some of the trail routes cross outside of the park’s boundary.

The county will need to secure easements, usher the passage of local laws for the use of off-road vehicles on certain rights-of-way and collect various state Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency permits.

It’s unclear how much the project will cost or how long construction will take. Hans said the county is working with engineers to factor a cost per mile and funding will come from a variety of sources. The county plans to apply for state grant opportunities and use occupancy tax collection funding for the project.

The north end of the county has fewer land use restrictions, Hans said. As a result, a trail from Malone to St. Regis Falls could be the first to open.

But the county is first following steps required under the state environmental quality review act. Hans said once public comments on the draft scoping document are received, they’ll be added to the record and a public hearing will be scheduled.

The draft scoping document acknowledges potential negative impacts to fish and wildlife, surface water and wetlands, soils, noise and air quality. It notes that studies, surveys and other evaluations must be completed before the trail work can begin. It identifies some possible mitigation efforts to address potential negative impacts, such as requiring off-road-vehicles to have noise emission controls on their mufflers, establishing a trail user education program and closing certain trails during mud season.

According to the document, the county believes by being the lead agency, “potential environmental impacts and public safety issues can be managed by utilizing the combined resources of the County and local municipalities.”

The project’s goal, the document says, “is to provide a safe, environmentally responsible multi-use recreational trail system that provides a network of diverse experiences in as many different areas of the County as possible.”

Rich Brandt, a town of Franklin council member, said he was not aware of the project proposal until a local resident sent him the county’s draft plans and public comment period last week. He was surprised to have not heard directly from the county. “The Town of Franklin,” he said, “would have more miles of motorized trail use than most other towns in the county.”

Hans said all town boards were notified and municipalities were sent a letter about the county’s decision to be the lead agency on the project in February. For more than a decade, Hans said, some local groups proposed a countywide, multi-use trail.

“(T)he County saw the benefits that other destinations enjoyed and decided it was time to organize the efforts to drive progress more expeditiously,” Hans said.

“All landowners whose land we’d like permission to use have been notified,” Hans added. “I personally would not allow this process to move forward without the landowner first being notified. I wanted no surprises. Most reactions were positive and those that were not we readily identified to make sure we had alternate routes.”

In his talks with Franklin residents, Brandt said reactions have been mixed. The majority, he said, are not in favor of off-road vehicles used on public roads. Brandt said he’s concerned about cyclists, runners, ATVs and cars sharing some of the paved roads, especially those that have little to no shoulder.

Part of the proposed trail route goes near sections of the Bloomingdale Bog where many people bird-watch.

“I don’t think that those would work well together at all — ATVs and wildlife viewing,” Brandt said.

Anne Stowers, a resident in the town of Vermontville near Loon Lake, said she is not in favor of an off-road vehicle trail network. She moved to the area two years ago from Oswego County, she said, in part to get away from ATV trails.

“All of a sudden it was ATV central, and we did not like it at all,” she said. “We thought this place would not ever have to face such an issue. I just always thought this was established as forever wild, a place that valued natural resources and the beauty and the solitude. I believe most people who live here do, and most people who visit here.”

Franklin County Legislature Chairman Edward Lockwood did not return the Explorer’s message seeking comment.

Hans said some town boards have already passed resolutions in favor of the trail proposal. The town of Franklin and town of Vermontville were expected to discuss the trail at their board meetings this week.

Comments on the draft scoping document may be sent to the Franklin County Office of Economic Development & Tourism, 355 West Main Street, Suite 428, Malone, NY 12953, Attention: Bobbie Keenan. Comments may also be emailed to Exploreadirondackfrontier@franklincountyny.gov with the subject title “Proposed Multi-Use Recreational Trail System.”

To learn more, go to https://www.franklincountyny.gov/business/multi_use_trails_draft_scoping_documents.php.

Top photo: One of the proposed trail maps for the Franklin County Multi-Use Recreational Trail System. Screenshot from the county’s draft scoping document