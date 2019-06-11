Forestry workshops will focus on declining birds

The Audubon Society and partners are hosting two free workshops this month for Adirondack landowners and foresters to learn how they can protect birds and other wildlife on their land.

Audubon New York, Audubon Vermont and forestry experts from both states will educate attendees on declining bird populations and what can be done to help them. The workshops will teach guests how to create or maintain healthy habitats for forest-dwelling birds including golden-winged warblers, wood thrushes and American woodcocks. The workshops include presentations and hands-on learning activities.

The first workshop is east of Lake George, on June 14. It starts at Whitehall Town Hall, then moves to the Nature Conservancy’s Helen P. Buckner Preserve for a field session on assessing bird habitat. The second workshop is in the southern Adirondacks, at Lake Pleasant Library on June 19. After that presentation, guests are invited to a woods walk at Kunjamuk Young Forest Demonstration Project.