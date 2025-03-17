Flooding closes road to Garden trailhead in Keene

Johns Brook Road repairs likely to take a few days

By Tim Rowland

Rain, warm weather and melting snow over the weekend created flooding conditions that washed out a portion of Johns Brook Road to the popular Garden hiking trailhead in Keene Valley. Access to the High Peaks gateway will likely be closed for a couple of days, said Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson.

Two cars were stranded in the trailhead parking lot, Wilson said, but without any way to contact the hikers, Wilson said the town would wait for a call from them.

The steep and narrow dirt road crosses private property before arriving at the trailhead.

“Right now it’s been raining, the frost is coming out of the ground and it’s just soup,” Wilson said. How soon the road is repaired is largely dependent on the weather.

“When it dries out we’ll be able to rake it out and fix it,” he said.

Top photo: The Johns Brook Road bridge in 2019. Photo by Tim Rowland