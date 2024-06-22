Celebration of life honors Robbi Mecus with stories of adventure, friendship

Community members, rangers and state and local officials pay tribute to forest ranger and LGBTQ leader who died in Alaska ice climbing accident in April

By Chloe Bennett

Beneath Adirondack mountain peaks cloaked in fog, a crowd of hundreds gathered June 22 to celebrate the life of Robbi Mecus. Many were dressed in vibrant colors and patterns, a gesture representing Mecus’ spirited personality and the role she created within her community.

The state forest ranger who was a pillar of the North Country’s outdoor and queer communities died while ice climbing in Alaska in April. She was 52.

Rows of cars lined state Route 73 and parking lots around Marcy Field in Keene, where the memorial service was held. Despite the fog and light rain, crowds assembled to share memories of Mecus and show support for her family. Speakers, including Mecus’ former wife Samantha Stytzer, told stories of her life as a parent, friend and rescuer. Close friends, colleagues and fellow climbers also spoke. At the family’s request, video and photography were not allowed at the event.

Many lives impacted

Stytzer spoke of their partnership through travel and parenthood. Mecus was without ego, she said, and built a diverse web of community throughout her life, represented in the crowd before her. “I think the best thing I can do and choose is love,” she said. “To love the joy we shared, the gifts that we gave to each other, the struggles that taught us how to be better partners, to love the life we created.”

At work, Mecus showed courage and vulnerability, her colleagues said. Chrissy Raudonis, who recently helped her locate and rescue a hiker on Mount Marcy, said she was struck by Mecus’ ability to open up and build friendships.

“Vulnerability isn’t usually a quality that you hear a lot of, especially for forest rangers,” she said. “But in the days and months after her death, it’s the quality of hers that sticks with me.”

Robbi Mecus prepares to scale ice wearing a vibrant pride flag at the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest. Photo by Stephen Pucci

State, local officials pay tribute

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson provided introductions and closing remarks. Among the attendees were officials including Sean Mahar, interim commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Basil Seggos, who stepped down as commissioner in March. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags would be flown at half mast on June 22 to pay tribute to Mecus.

Strung up on the side of the Holt House in Marcy Field were photos showing parts of Mecus’ life with her family or scaling mountains. A lemonade stand representing the kind she and her daughter Hazel set up in their hometown of Keene provided refreshments. Inside a large white tent, an art display of mountains Mecus climbed around the world lined the walls. Tables draped in purple cloth displayed “kindness rocks” for attendees to paint and give to others. Another provided supplies for those who wanted to write their own stories of Mecus. Some stayed after the service to continue the remembrance.

State rangers and members of the ice festival remembered Mecus with stories of their time together. “Hundreds of humans that Robbi rescued from the mountains behind us, in front of us, can speak to her compassion,” said DEC Forest Ranger Brian Dubay.

Creating community

Friend and climber Athe, who spoke with their wife Toni, said Mecus was enthusiastic about welcoming them into her home. “Robbi’s vision, a dream of a thriving queer and trans community in the middle of the most rugged mountains, is alive here today and with all of our loved ones at home as well,” Toni said.

On top of her 25 years as a forest ranger, Mecus was a trans woman who organized pride events and advocated for the queer community. Born in New York City to what she described in an interview as a conservative family, Mecus said she began questioning her gender around ages 3 and 4. About 37 years later in the Adirondacks, she came out and began her transition.

Mecus was climbing a steep route on Mount Johnson Denali National Park when she fell 1,000 feet. Climbing partner and former North Country School teacher Melissa Orzechowski was critically injured during the fall. Orzechowski has since moved out of an intensive care unit in Anchorage and is raising funds for travel and medical expenses. Mecus’ family was also supported through crowdfunding, with nearly $60,000 raised as of the day of the memorial.

Instead of offerings, Mecus’ family requested donations be made to organizations including the LGBT youth shelter and nonprofit Ali Forney Center, the Adirondack Queer Ice Festival, which Mecus helped create, the Forest Ranger Foundation and the Forest Ranger Scholarship Foundation.

To close the memorial service, DEC forest rangers performed final honors for Mecus’ family. After a flag ceremony, the rangers stood by for a final call.

“We thank you for your 25 years of exemplary service to the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Forest Rangers and the citizens of New York state,” a voice spoke over the department’s radio service. “Your dedication to duty is reflected in the many lives you saved. You have been relieved. We have it from here. May you rest in peace.”

The crowd stayed seated as the rangers drove across Marcy Field in the rain, then headed north on 73.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect the number of attendees.