Expanding birding opportunities in the Adirondacks

Birdability joins Adirondack Land Trust in tracking accessible birdwatching options for people with disabilities

By David Escobar

The Adirondack Land Trust is teaming up with Birdability to host a free virtual event showcasing accessible birding opportunities across the Adirondacks. The event will feature Virginia Rose and Cat Fribley from Birdability, a national nonprofit dedicated to making birdwatching more inclusive for people with disabilities and chronic health conditions.

“Often when we say accessibility or access, we think immediately about mobility issues,” said Fribley, the organization’s executive director. “The reality of birding is that it can and should be a gateway to nature for anyone.”

Mapping accessible birding spots

Birdability has developed a crowdsourced map of accessible birding locations across the country, which includes five sites in the North Country. Local highlights include the Sacandaga River Pathway and the Silver Lake Bog Preserve.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The map provides detailed information on trail surfaces, parking and other key features to help people with disabilities plan their outings. The registry supports potential birders by setting expectations for trail conditions.

Fribley said another aspect of Birdability’s mission is to demonstrate how inclusive birding can be.

“I think sometimes when people hear birding, they have this sense of someone dripping in cameras and scopes,” Fribley said. “And certainly that’s one way of birding. But what is really terrific is that there are as many ways of birding as there are people.”

From left to right: Nick Friedman, Becca Halter and Connie Prickett at the Glenview Preserve in Harrietstown, where Adirondack Land Trust plans to build an accessible wildland trail network. Photo by David Escobar.

A commitment to accessibility

The Adirondack Land Trust is working to expand accessible birding opportunities in the region. Plans are in progress to create accessible wildlife trails at two of its newer properties in Lake Placid and Saranac Lake, reflecting a broader commitment to fostering inclusivity in the outdoors.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Fribley said that enhancing the accessibility of trails — both for recreation and wildlife viewing — benefits the entire community.

“When we’re talking about building access, we’re talking about something that ultimately is really about universal design and the ability for everyone to enjoy and be in community with each other and with the birds,” she said.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. It will include practical advice on removing barriers to birdwatching, from choosing trails to engaging new birders, as well as discussions on the importance of ensuring nature is accessible to all.

David Escobar is a Report For America Corps Member. He reports on diversity issues in the Adirondacks through a partnership between North Country Public Radio and Adirondack Explorer.