DEC Commissioner Seggos announces departure

By Gwendolyn Craig

Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, announced on Wednesday he will step down from his post this spring.

He is the longest-serving DEC commissioner, appointed first in 2015 under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“For nearly a decade, Commissioner Seggos has led the Department of Environmental Conservation through a pivotal moment in our climate fight,” said a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul. “His leadership has been instrumental in safeguarding our land and water, combatting climate change, protecting New Yorkers during extreme storms, and supporting the incredible outdoor recreation programs across the state. Governor Hochul is grateful for Commissioner Seggos’ dedication to protecting New Yorkers and our environment.”

The news of Seggos’ upcoming resignation was first reported by POLITICO after the publication obtained an email the commissioner sent to staff. The DEC and governor’s office confirmed his departure with the Explorer. In the email, Seggos said he will stay with the department through the state budget negotiations.

It is not clear what Seggos has planned next, and it is not clear who will take his place in the interim.

In a statement, the DEC highlighted Seggos’ “instrumental roles in the implementation of New York’s nation-leading climate initiatives, protecting drinking water from emerging contaminants, directing record investments in natural resource and water quality protection, enhancing recreational access, and growing DEC’s workforce to more than 3,000 staff.”

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announces the opening of the rail trail between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Photo by Mike Lynch

This isn’t the first time the commissioner announced he would resign. In November 2018, Seggos announced he would be leaving before changing course in February 2019 and remaining another five years.

Seggos’ tenure included finishing a significant Adirondack Park land purchase, 69,000-acre Finch, Pruyn & Company lands. Just last week, Seggos also announced the largest land conservation effort in the Adirondacks since, the protection of Follensby Pond and its 14,600 acres by purchasing easements from The Nature Conservancy.

Prior to his commissioner post, Seggos was Cuomo’s deputy secretary for the environment. He has also served with the U.S. Army Reserve and made several trips to Ukraine in recent years.

Top photo: Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, at a budget hearing on Wednesday in Albany. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig