Nature Conservancy, state reach Follensby compromise

Nature Conservancy, New York reach Follensby Park compromise

Pristine acreage in Adirondacks will be opening for limited research, public use

By Gwendolyn Craig and Mike Lynch

New York state and The Nature Conservancy have reached a “novel” compromise for both protecting and providing public access to Follensby Pond, the 14,600-acre property near Tupper Lake where Ralph Waldo Emerson held his historic philosophers camp. The announcement was made during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

The state is under contract for two conservation easements, one providing recreational access to the Raquette River, including the Moose Creek watershed, and one protecting the 970-acre Follensby Pond and limiting its access for research.

“New Yorkers and visitors to this special region of the Adirondacks have long recognized the singular beauty and significance of Follensby Pond and the Raquette River,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “In collaboration with The Nature Conservancy and many partners, we are preserving a unique natural resource so that all New Yorkers can enjoy this treasured and historic region for generations to come.”

New York is expected to pay The Nature Conservancy about $9.3 million for the easements out of the state’s Environmental Protection Fund. TNC will retain ownership.

The Nature Conservancy and the state Department of Environmental Conservation are establishing a Follensby Research Preserve, a consortium of environmental organizations to study the impacts of climate change on fisheries. Partners in the consortium include DEC, The Nature Conservancy, Cornell University, Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY ESF), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and U.S. Geological Survey.

The state expects the research preserve to be “a global destination” as well as “a precedent-setting model for freshwater conservation.” Scientists will particularly focus on how climate change impacts lake trout, cisco and brook trout.

The Nature Conservancy purchased the property, known for its iconic waterbody Follensby Pond, from the John S. McCormick Jr. Trust for $16 million in 2008. The property includes 10 miles of Raquette River shoreline and borders the High Peaks Wilderness.

Follensby Pond is a 970-acre lake that supports a cold-water fish community that includes lake trout. The surrounding forest contains animals ranging from black bear to moose, scarlet tanager to common loon.

In 1858, Emerson, James Russell Lowell and Louis Agassiz held philosophical meetings on the property. The site gained a new notoriety in the 1970s and 1980s as one of New York’s bald eagle restoration locations.

In 2011, the property, most of which is in the town of Harrietstown and some in the town of Tupper Lake, was appraised for $20 million.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos called the sharing of Follensby a “win-win … a sound balance between conservation and recreation.” This is the largest addition to the protected lands of the Adirondacks in more than a decade. And it happens to be some of the most ecologically significant land,” Seggos said.

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board Executive Director Gerald Delaney called the deal “carefully crafted,” recognizing the importance of hunting clubs in the fabric of Adirondack culture.

Center for Native Peoples and the Environment Director Robin Wall Kimmerer said biodiversity flourishes under Indigenous stewardship. “We look forward to creating opportunities for a productive collaboration,” Kimmerer said.

For more than a decade, the public has wondered how and when it may access the historic property.

“It was a real conservation puzzle,” said Peg Olsen, Adirondack Chapter director of The Nature Conservancy.

Follensby Pond easement

The Follensby Pond easement will set aside 9,000 acres, the entire watershed.

“According to our analysis, Follansby is in the less than 1% of Adirondack lakes that have that magic combination of depth and water clarity to buffer them against the problem of deep water deoxygenation or surface warming, which are squeezing our coldwater fish throughout the Adirondacks,” said Pete McIntyre, an aquatic conservation ecologist at Cornell University and director of its Adirondack fishery research program.

The surrounding forest contains animals including black bear and moose and a variety of birds, such as scarlet tanager and common loon.

The easement is precedent-setting, Olsen added, because it allows for Indigenous Peoples to conduct ceremonies, cultural practices and gathering and foraging as well.

Raquette River easement

The easement will allow recreational access to 10 miles of shoreline along the western side of the Raquette River. That land has been off limits to the public for more than a century because it’s been in private hands.

The easement will support new non-motorized public recreation activities such as camping, picnicking, hiking, hunting, fishing and other activities that will be specified in an interim recreation plan under development.

Fishing and paddling opportunities will be available on Moose Creek and Beaver Brook, which offer outstanding brook trout fishing. “This is one of only nine remaining intact such bodies of water in the lower 48 states that still support an old growth population of coldwater fish, and it is still relatively unfished and will remain that way,” Seggos said.

Hunters will be able to access sites. Existing hunting leases on the full property will continue. The easement is adjacent to DEC’s 275,000-acre High Peaks Wilderness.

Map by Nancy Bernstein

Top photo: Follensby Pond harbors one of the best lake-trout fisheries in the Adirondacks. Photo by Carl Heilman II