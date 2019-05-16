DEC and state police resupply interior outposts

The following is from the most recent forest ranger report from the DEC.

Towns of Keene and North Elba

Essex County

Interior Outpost Resupply: On May 6, DEC employees along with New York State Police Aviation unit spent the day resupplying High Peaks Wilderness Area interior outposts with propane, firewood, and lumber for the upcoming season. In addition, roofing materials for the restoration of the Hurricane Mountain Fire Tower were flown to the summit.

The New York State Police Aviation unit helped Forest

Rangers supply backcountry outposts last week.

City of Albany

Albany County

Prescribed Fire: On May 8, DEC Forest Ranger Dylan McCartney joined staff from the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, National Park Service, State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, and several volunteer fire department personnel to conduct a 28.8-acre prescribed fire in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve. This treatment will allow wild blue lupine to be planted and help increase the preserve’s habitat for the Karner Blue Butterfly.



DEC Forest Ranger Dylan McCartney helped on a prescribed fire in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve last week. DEC Forest Ranger Dylan McCartney helped on a prescribed fire in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve last week.

Village of Montgomery

Orange County

Wilderness Search: On May 9, Central Dispatch received a call from the daughter of a 52-year-old man from Brooklyn who had gone hunting in Stewart State Forest and had not been heard from since 10 a.m. The hunter’s vehicle was located at a trailhead. At 11:56 p.m., Forest Ranger Lt. Ken Gierloff reported that the hunter had been located deceased. New York State Police (NYSP) and DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted Rangers with the recovery. NYSP is continuing the investigation.

Town of Fremont

Sullivan County

State Land Enforcement: On May 11, while patrolling Crystal Lake Wild Forest, Forest Rangers encountered an individual operating a pickup truck without a license. The subject is a convicted felon and had a shotgun in the truck. The man was arrested and transported to NYSP Roscoe for processing. He was issued appearance tickets for criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the 3rd degree. The tickets are returnable to the Town of Fremont Court on May 21.

Town of West Potsdam

St. Lawrence County

Multi-Agency Training: Eight Forest Rangers from Region 6, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, and NYSP attended a regional law enforcement training course at the St. Lawrence County Fire Training Center in West Potsdam from May 7 to 9. Sgt. Ryan Shelley with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Lt. Mike Ames with the Potsdam Police Department led a cadre of instructors from local police agencies to conduct training in vehicle stops, deadly force scenarios, and an exercise where two-person teams practiced room-clearing techniques that included clearing a multi-floored building to locate and engage an armed subject.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hiking Safety and Adirondack Backcountry Information webpage for more information.