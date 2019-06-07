DEC advises against camping above 4,000 feet

By MIKE LYNCH

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is advising people against camping above 4,000 feet in the High Peaks, after a number of instances recently became public on social media.

It’s banned above 4,000 feet from May 1 to December 14. People camping between 3,500 and 4,000 feet need to be in designated campsites.

Forest ranger Lt. Chris Kostoss told the Adirondack Explorer that the DEC is currently looking into a case of a person camping in the high elevations on Gothics, a 4,734-foot-tall mountain in Keene. The incident came to light after a post on Instagram.

Kostoss said in some cases the campers aren’t even aware of the regulations. “In most cases people need education, so they better understand the rules,” he said.

He said people can be fined up to $250 for the violation.

The regulations are in place to protect the alpine zone’s thin soils from eroding and vegetation from getting trampled. “It’s basically to protect the environment,” he said.

Kostoss said he doesn’t believe there has been an increase in violations recently. The issue is drawing attention because people are posting the images of their camping trips on social media.