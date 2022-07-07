A bummer of a bike ride

Some of the blowdown encountered on the ride on the old Otter Brook Truck Trail in the Moose River Plains. Phil Brown photo

Despite bike designation, Moose River Plains truck trail is a bust

By Phil Brown

I had hoped it would be one of the finest mountain-bike rides in the Adirondack Park, a 27-mile loop combining deep-woods trails and dirt roads in the Moose River Plains.

It turned out to be a miserable experience.

I can tolerate occasional blowdown, but in one two-mile stretch of the old Otter Brook Truck Trail, I encountered at least 30 fallen trees. I rarely was able to ride more than a tenth of a mile without dismounting. After six miles, I gave up and turned around.

It’s hard to believe that the state Department of Environmental Conservation once made a major change in a unit management plan for the sake of this bike route. Indeed, it’s hard to believe this is a bike route at all. If not for a few bicycle trail markers, you’d never guess.

The truck trail runs along the northern border of the West Canada Lake Wilderness Area. Years ago, DEC had planned to add the trail and about 12,000 acres to the north to the Wilderness Area, where biking is prohibited. The department later changed its mind and decided in 2010 to keep the trail open to bikes–with the backing of local officials and despite the opposition of environmental advocates.

The 12,258 acres north of the truck trail became the Little Moose Wilderness. The trail itself, however, retained its less-restrictive Wild Forest classification. Thus, the trail is a ribbon of Wild Forest separating two Wilderness Areas.

The truck trail is only 6.6 miles long, but it connects to another little-used trail, the Wilson Ridge Trail (a former woods road). By combining these two trails, you can, in theory, bike 15 miles through the woods and return to your starting point via 12 miles of scenic dirt roads.

The author on the Otter Brook Truck Trail.

On Memorial Day weekend, I put that theory to the test. I started at a bridge over Otter Brook and headed up the truck trail. Shortly, I came to a register. Perusing the entries, which dated back to 2021, I inferred that the trail gets little use from hikers or bikers. Most of the people who had signed in were hunters or anglers.

Beyond the register, an uphill section of the trail was washed out, making biking difficult. After the washout, I got back on my bike but soon started encountering blowdown. Other difficulties included washed-out culverts, stretches of deep mud, unbridged creek crossings, and encroaching brush. Four miles in, I met a father and daughter hiking from the opposite direction who were astounded that I was on a bike. “In two miles, it gets really overgrown,” the man told me.

Worse than this? I pushed on for another few miles, as far as a former logging site where artifacts lie rusting in the woods. Given my slow progress and the hiker’s warning, I decided to turn back. I never made it to the Wilson Ridge Trail.

Phil Brown photo

What’s especially disappointing is that the Moose River Plains loop could be a fantastic trip. DEC has done much to encourage mountain biking in the Adirondacks, but most of the bike routes in the Forest Preserve are “nested” trails–networks concentrated in relatively small areas near hamlets. The Moose River Plains route promised a different experience: a lengthy ride through remote woods.

DEC says its staff and volunteers have done some maintenance on both trails in recent years and plan to do more this year. The department also plans to install bridges at some stream crossings.

I hope mountain bikers in the future will have a better experience than I had, but I do wonder if the department has the resources to maintain a 15-mile bike route in a remote area. If they can pull it off, this could become a destination ride. If not, it calls into question the department’s decision to split off the Little Moose Wilderness from the West Canada Lake Wilderness.

