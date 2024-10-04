Big Tupper ski facility land auction set for Nov. 7

Big Tupper ski complex and surrounding parcels up for sale amid tax delinquencies

By James M. Odato

Investors with at least $550,000 interested in purchasing the former Big Tupper ski center and property around it in Tupper Lake will have a bidder’s chance on the wooded acreage on Nov. 7 in Malone.

The long-closed downhill facility, Cranberry Pond, a small marina and vacant land, a total of about 240 acres foreclosed on by Franklin County, are set to be auctioned at the county courthouse.

The county legislature authorized the sale Thursday with a minimum bid set at $468,873 for the closed ski center alone, said Treasurer Francis Perry.

A bidder needs to register proving $100,000 in resources, she said.

Three other parcels close to Big Tupper will also be sold. All are being auctioned because of tax delinquencies by the limited liability corporations that had sought to build the Adirondack Club and Resort (ACR) on a swath of land at the edge of the village of Tupper Lake.

The ACR project collapsed despite receiving state permits necessary to build scores of residences and structures as envisioned by the underfinanced resort developers. The corporations created by the developers left creditors seeking millions of dollars, liabilities that have delayed liquidation of some 6,000 acres amassed for the failed resort project.

Absolute Auctions & Reality in Pleasant Valley is handling the November sale, Perry said. A representative for the company was unavailable to discuss details Friday.

Perry said minimum bids were set based on owed taxes, interest and penalties plus the statutory limit allowed to be added for county expenses.

Besides the ski hill, the sale involves a former marina with a minimum bid of $149,000, a pond set at $15,622 and a vacant parcel at $15,912.

Among those expected to bid are Stanley Rumbough, who has been investing in properties near Big Tupper, including a camping and marina complex he updated. He acquired the mortgage on the biggest chunk of the proposed resort site, some 5,800 acres of the former Oval Wood Dish company. That land, tied up by creditors of the former resort developers, may go to public auction as well with Rumbough as a likely suitor.

A spokesman for Rumbough, lawyer Simos Dimas, confirmed his interest in the Big Tupper foreclosure and said that his client has and an understanding of the value of the facility to the community. He has envisioned developing the properties around Big Tupper in line with what some of the ACR plan involved.

Town and village officials and business representatives hope someone buys the ski complex on Mount Morris to reopen it as an alpine center.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed,” said Tupper Lake Supervisor Rick Dattola. He said he’s been approached by two people with ties to Tupper Lake interested in purchasing the ski facility, including Rumbough. Both, he said, are willing to invest in restarting downhill recreation, which he estimates would cost around $15 million for snow making, chair lifts and other restoration expenses.

“There’s a lot of feeling in the community of how we need the ski center,” Dattola said.

