Behind the scenes of law making: Join us May 15 in Albany

Our next event focuses on the complex world of environmental legislation.

Why hasn’t the state legislature passed a conservation design bill that would require developers to protect wildlife and fragile ecosystems when planning big projects? Will there be a constitutional amendment to save a historic lodge in the Adirondacks? Or another to repurpose a former prison?

Just how does environmental legislation prevail – or not – in Albany? We’ll ask the people closest to the work.

Join the Adirondack Explorer, with the Times Union of Albany, for a panel discussion featuring:

Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG)

Sen. Peter Harkham, chair of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee

Sen. Dan Stec, ranking member of the Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. He represents all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and Warren counties, and parts of St. Lawrence County and Washington County.

Assemblymember Deborah Glick, chair of the Assembly Environmental Conservation Committee

Assemblymember Matt Simpson, ranking member of the Environmental Conservation committee and representative who represents Essex, Warren and parts of Saratoga counties.

This event is happening Wednesday, May 15 from 9 am. to 10:15 a.m. at the Times Union office, 645 Albany Shaker Road, Albany, NY 12211

Free to attend, please sign up so we know you are coming!

This is event is made by possible thanks to our sponsors Adirondack Council and Phinney Design Group