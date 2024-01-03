Adirondack history, told through signs

Historic markers tell tales of past forest fires, turnpikes, homesteads and taverns

By Tom French

One could argue the ancient monuments of antiquity are the original historic markers, especially those commemorating great battles, but the first “Blue Plaque” appeared in England in the 1860s to mark Lord Byron’s birthplace. Ironically, the house was demolished in 1889.

Unless it’s across the street from a favorite haunt (see Raquette Lake Hotel & Tap Room – four within 100 yards), maybe you don’t stop to read the details. If you’re like me, you catch the gist from the heading as you speed by. Maybe a date. Perhaps it’s along a frequent route, so you’ve slowly been reading it over the years. If it’s a really historic, historic marker in the Adirondacks, there’s a good chance it’s about a forest fire, a road, a tavern, or the “Site of…” something.

Early historic markers

The first roadside historic markers in New York appeared in the late 1920s and early 1930s as part of a sesquicentennial celebration mandated by the state legislature for the State Education Department to highlight “sites… of historic significance (from) the colonial, revolutionary or state formative period.” Markers could be had for as little as $2 if the application was approved. According to a NYS government website, funding for this initial burst of history “appears to have run out” by 1939.

In 1935, the NY Conservation Department (precursor to the DEC) partnered with the State Education Department to produce a series of signs commenting the 50th Anniversary of the Forest Preserve. Many of the markers produced that year highlight the history of Forest Fires, such as this sign across the street from the Clfiton Fine Hospital. Located along the Oswegatchie Trail Road, it was at one time, the main road into Star Lake from the west.

In the Adirondacks, these first markers can still be found on many of the major arteries coursing through the Park, though some of those thoroughfares have been rerouted such as around Star Lake where several are off the beaten path. The Tooley Pond Road, the original stage coach route from Cranberry Lake to points north, sports a 1935 marker about a 1908 Forest Fire started by “a burning fallow.”

An abundance of forest fire markers seems to be from 1935 when the Conservation Department (precursor to the DEC) was somehow involved. In addition to a different color scheme (brown and yellow or white with green), the Conservation Department is credited at the bottom (along with the State Education Department). Their tops reflect the 50th anniversary of the Adirondack Forest Preserve with the dates 1885/1935 along with two beavers and a conifer with a crown of pinecones at the top.

Most markers have historically been National Blue and Sunset Yellow, perhaps in homage to the “New York State color palette.” Many new markers still follow that colorway, though not always.

St. John’s Cemetery in Paul Smiths has two graves of note. Clifford Robert Pettis was superintendent of State Forests from 1910 to 1927 and became known as the “Father of Reforestation” because of his work developing forest nursery practices which were later adopted by the US Forest Service. He died in 1927. The sign is a special 1935 edition sponsored by both the New York state education and conservation departments in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Adirondack Forest Preserve. Charles M. Dole (blue marker in the distance) was the founder of the National Ski Patrol. He passed in 1976. Photo by Tom French

The earliest markers may be undated, so the oldest official New York State signs I found have a date from 1932, such as the one about the Port Kent/Hopkinton Turnpike in Loon Lake or the sign indicating where John Brown first stayed while he was building his farm (east of the ski jumps along Route 73). The Northwest Bay Road, the first into Saranac Lake from the east, appears to have multiple markers, though some may be missing including the one in Santa Clara, which is also missing its marker for “Oldest Building,” the former railroad station and now St. Peter’s Oratory.

The various internet sites listing markers are admittedly incomplete and some give locations with old highway numbers (NYS 192 at Gabriels, for example). Attempts to catalog the markers are hindered by lack of a centralized effort and the fact that many missing markers have been dropped from existing lists.

Perhaps the most remote Adirondack marker is at the end of the gravel road into Sabattis, 11 miles west of Route 3 between Tupper and Long Lake. Nothing remains of the town other than the gates to a Boy Scouts camp, a recreational club, and the sign. The Adirondack Railroad recently rehabilitated a siding to turnaround the train from Tupper. The 1935 marker appears to have been recently restored by an undisclosed party. Known as Long Lake West in 1908, “it was the most destructive fire in the history of New York State” at the time. It completely destroyed the community.

The original cast iron signs were created at the Walton East Branch Foundry in the Catskills. Its successor, Catskill Castings, still makes signs, including the fifteen placed by the Sacandaga Lake Advisory Council around the reservoir in 2020. Owner George Haynes, who worked for Walton in the early 1980s, explains that they switched to aluminum in 1989. Catskill Castings also restores markers. “We sandblast them back to bare metal and then repaint them,” Haynes said.

The 1939 Jennings Road Marker along Route 458 south of Santa Clara describes the route used by US Troops in the War of 1812 as they marched from Lake Champlain to Lake Ontario. It also competes with snow banks in the winter. Photo by Tom French

Restoration needed

Many could use sprucing up. The 1935 marker in McColloms, north of Paul Smiths along Route 3 (another Forest Fire), is corroded and lost between trees. In winter, the 1939 Jennings Road marker along Route 458 near Meacham Lake can be buried in snow. Even the 1935 Whiteface Fire Tower marker, now displayed at the Adirondack Experience, could use a coat of paint.

The town of Caroga recently refurbished their undated Wheelerville Tannery sign with help from the DEC. A number of New York state government sign shops can assist with restoration.

Financing for the markers has evolved over time. Oversized rest-area markers were prioritized in the sixties along the Thruway, interstates, and elsewhere (see east of Blue Mountain Lake along Route 30/28). With the advent of high-speed travel, distracted driving and rubbernecking became a concern. By the 1970s, local governments were encouraged to pick up the slack via their historians (a 1919 law mandates every municipality to have a historian – some officials pull double duty). Confusion seems to prevail over who is responsible for maintenance of the originals. “Anyone interested… should contact the appropriate county, city, town, or village historian.”

A careful reading of the Robinson’s Tavern marker along Route 190 north of Plattsburgh reveals that President Monroe did not visit the structure in the background. He was a patron at the “Original Log Tavern” in 1817 which was replaced with the stone structure in 1823. The marker is one of 17 erected by the Friends of the Dodge Library in West Chazy in the late 1960s. David Martin, a retired English teacher, wrote the text for many of the signs. Photo by Tom French

And anyone willing to cover the cost can put a new marker on their property, though consulting with local historians and government officials is advised. Many signs erected by towns, villages, and private parties dot the Adirondacks, including the Saranac Iron Works marker placed by the Town of Saranac, Charles M. Dole’s Gravesite at St. John’s Cemetery in Paul Smiths (Founder of the National Ski Patrol, erected by the Ski Patrol and US Army just yards from a 1935 marker for C.R. Pettis’ (sic) Grave – Superintendent of State Forests from 1910 to 1927 and “Father of Reforestation in New York”). Recently, the John Thomas Brook marker near Onchiota, credited to the Draper-Lussi Endowment and Paul Smith’s College, was erected. The Friends of the Dodge Library in West Chazy erected seventeen historic markers in the late 1960s, including the Robinson’s Tavern sign along Route 190 which is passed by over 5000 vehicles every day.

A renewed effort

Today, the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers is the William G. Pomeroy Foundation based in Syracuse. After surviving Acute Myeloid Leukemia following a stem cell transplant, Pomeroy, a Central New York entrepreneur involved with information technology, established the foundation to diversify the bone marrow donor registry. But, his passion for history resulted in a second mission.

According to his daughter, Deryn, “My dad has fond memories of stopping to read historical markers with his dad. When he learned that New York state had stopped funding historical markers in the late 1930s, leaving local communities to raise money on their own, he decided to start funding markers locally in Onondaga County where organizations had expressed an interest in wanting to tell their histories.”

The Yacht Lobsters perform at the Long Lake Beach where a marker about the landscape artist Thomas Cole of the Hudson River School was installed by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation in 2020. Photo by Tom French

Starting with two markers in Onondaga County in 2006, the Pomeroy Foundation has now funded over 2,000 markers in 48 states including more than 80 in the Adirondack Park. The most recent addition was honoring Blacksville near Loon Lake.

Until a concerted effort is made to catalog markers, the exact number, including those lost to history, may be difficult to pinpoint. But efforts such as Pomeroy’s and others will hopefully ensure that the many nuggets of local history survive even if the history of the markers themselves is sometimes foggy.

Photo at top: The rest area along Route 30/28 sports a 1960s-era historic marker describing “The Adirondacks” with information about Mount Marcy and the history of the area beginning with the Iroquois through mining, lumbering, the establishment of the Forest Preserve, railroads, and resorts. Photo by Tom French