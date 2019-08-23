Adirondack Wild questions bike trail work in Wilcox Lake Wild Forest

Gibson says the modified trail violates the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan as well as the MOU.

The crushed stone was placed over existing logs that had become slippery. In an email to the Explorer, DEC says other options it considered for addressing the hazard did not conform to the State Land Master Plan. The department is consulting with the APA over the matter. Gibson said the APA is looking into his complaint.

DEC had described the trail project in a news release in late July, hailing it as “another example of the State’s ongoing effort to grow the outdoor recreation economy of Adirondack communities while protecting this resource for future generations.”