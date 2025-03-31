Adirondack tourism saw solid gains in 2024 but outlook for summer remains hazy

Visitation spiked in 2nd half of 2024, but questions remain on how 2025 will play out

By Tim Rowland

Essex County, the economic epicenter of the Adirondacks, shattered records for overnight accommodations in 2024, booking 24,184 more room nights than in 2023, according to the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST).

But as summer approaches, a giant question mark hangs over the hospitality industry. The Trump administration’s comments and policies have angered Canadians, and travelers from other nations fear they might be turned away or detained by unpredictable American border agencies.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

On the plus-side of the ledger, ROOST is ramping up for the 250th anniversary of American Independence in 2026, which could potentially echo last year’s solar eclipse as a tourist draw.

The ROOST numbers — which reflect guests at traditional hotels, motels and inns — also show how critical the tourism economy is in Essex County, one of two counties entirely inside the Blue Line, and by far the most populous.

Apollo Field, (renamed for the eclipse) at the LP Quinn Elementary School in Tupper Lake hosted many activities for visitors during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. According to information from the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST), visitors to the region for the eclipse contributed to an overall bump in hotel stays for the year, compared to 2023 numbers. Photo by Tom French

Drilling down into 2024 Adirondack tourism numbers

According to Smith Travel Reports, which tracks about 80% of the total rooms in Essex County (meaning its numbers are likely on the low side) there were nearly a half-million nights booked in 2024.

ROOST President and CEO Dan Kelleher said each room-night in Essex County generates approximately $537 in daily spending and $21 in sales tax, for a total impact of more than $13 million in visitor spending and $519,000 in sales tax revenue.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

This demonstrates the outsized share tourism contributes to the local economy.

“For every dollar spent in Essex County in 2024, 36.5 cents came from someone who lived outside of Essex County,” Kelleher said in a briefing to county supervisors.

The eclipse was part of the 2024 bump, although it accounted for only 3,670 room-nights, or about 15% of the increase. The primary explanation for the surge was weather related.

“In terms of last year’s performance, 2024 started the year out a bit slow due to a low snowpack and considerable rain,” Kelleher said. “The latter six months of the year had some terrific weather, which allowed us to see greater traction in our marketing and messaging efforts.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Canadian travel decline raises concerns

Those marketing efforts are changing somewhat based on recent political events. In late February, the analyst Tourism Economics sharply ratcheted down its expectations for international travel this year — what had been forecasted to be a 9% increase in foreign visitation is now expected to be a 5% decline.

“An expanded trade war scenario could result in sharper declines in travel demand and economic output than previously projected,” analysts wrote. “Sweeping tariffs on key trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, triggering retaliatory measures disrupt economic conditions and travel flows. Additional uncertainty stems from deteriorating travel sentiment in Europe due to tariff policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions.”

Related reading: How US-Canada political tensions are impacting Adirondack tourism

That appears to be bearing out, at least as far as the Canadian market is concerned. Kelleher said that sample sizes of hard data are currently too small to grow concrete conclusions, but that there are warning signs that anger toward the U.S. will lead to lost revenue locally.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“Our paid advertising in Canada has received significant negative comments online,” he said. “And then when we look at our traffic to our websites from Canada, we’re down roughly 40%.”

Focus shifts to bringing in domestic travelers

In response, Kelleher said ROOST is cutting back on Canadian advertising, and redirecting it domestically. The message to Canadians remains that they are welcomed and loved in the Adirondacks, and hopefully they will return when the dark clouds pass. Meanwhile, ROOST hopes to reach new markets domestically.

“We’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to offset that drop of anticipated drop in Canadian visitation with new, American customers,” Kelleher said. “And hopefully, when everything shakes out, the Canadian visitors rise, and then these new American visitors keep coming.”

Photo at top: A scene from the Songs at Mirror Lake summer concert series at Mid’s Park in Lake Placid. Explorer file photo by Nancie Battaglia