Tourism data shows Canadian visits declined in February

Northern New York state communities are feeling the impacts of reduced visitation

By Cara Chapman, NCPR reporter

New data released by Statistics Canada backs up the notion that Canadians are avoiding travel to the U.S. amid tensions with President Donald Trump’s administration.

The agency reports the number of Canadian residents returning from the U.S. by car declined by 23% in February compared to the year before.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said he wasn’t surprised.

“All you have to do is drive around or walk around in the town center and you’re starting to see the decrease in Canadian license plates,” he said. “You’re seeing the reduction at the mall, you’re seeing a reduction at the box stores but you’re also seeing it (at) … places like hotels and restaurants and small business shops. It’s most concerning.”

Affecting businesses and local government

It’s the second month in a row that Canadian return trips have declined, though January’s change was much lower at .9%. Up until this year, Canadian traffic hadn’t seen any year over year declines since March 2021, still during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This movement away from U.S. products and travel appears to be fueled by frustrations with the Trump administration. The president has made comments about Canada becoming the 51st state and threatened to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods.

Cashman said the decrease in Canadian traffic is causing a lot of sadness and anxiety in the Plattsburgh area. He said restaurants and small businesses rely on Canadian customers, and tourism fuels sales tax revenue, which is a big deal for the town itself.

“The town of Plattsburgh is preparing budgetarily to position ourself like we did during COVID, reducing costs,” he said. “We already use a modified, zero-based budget process but we’re gonna take a very conservative approach.”

That caution and the tariffs are impacting the town’s development plans, including construction of the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, a veterans park the town hopes to have ready in time for the country’s semiquincentennial next year.

Preserving the relationship

There’s been a lot of back and forth about the tariffs in recent days. The Trump administration officially implemented them early last week, then created temporary exemptions two days later. This week, Ontario imposed a 25% surcharge on electricity exports to the U.S., but backed down after Washington threatened to double new tariffs on Canadian metals.

Cashman said he’s focused on preserving the relationship with Canadians by keeping in touch with his local government counterparts across the border. He said the message for everyone is that Canadians are not the enemy.

“One day there will be a change — change is the only thing that’s consistent in the world — but we need to make sure that we can protect the relationship,” he said. “I stand united with Canada in our frustration and anxiety because we are both in the impact zone.”

Top photo: American and Canadian flags line Lake Street in Rouses Point. File photo: Ryan Finnerty.