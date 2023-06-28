What kind of house can you buy in the Adirondacks?

House information from realtor.com

As part of our series “Taking Stock of Housing,” we took a spin through Adirondack homes for sale this past week to get a general sense of what’s for sale and the wide range of house prices. The following is just a sampling of 16 listings from around the region (not meant to be a complete representation of the Adirondack housing market). All information and photos courtesy of realtor.com.

What can you get for up to $150,000?

$99,500: A 1,300 square foot, 5 bed, 1 bath home on 97 acres in Oswegatchie. Built in 1900. 179 days for sale (currently sale pending) https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/643-Oswegatchie-Trail-Rd_Oswegatchie_NY_13670_M38567-80190?property_id=3856780190&from=map-pin

$99,000: A 2,400 square food, 2 bed, 1 bath home on 2.4 acres in Tupper Lake. Built in 1979. 132 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/10-Fifth-St_Tupper-Lake_NY_12986_M46377-83946?property_id=4637783946&from=map-pin

This home in the hamlet of Jay went on the market for $120,000. It has no kitchen or working furnace, and has been reduced to $95,000 as an as-is “handyman’s special.” Photo by Tim Rowland

$95,000: A “handyman special” 1,358 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath on .33 acre lot in Jay. Built in 1900. 115 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/13035-Nys-Route-9N_Jay_NY_12941_M47208-22615?property_id=4720822615&from=map-pin

$135,000: 1,060 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath on .29 acre lot in Thendara. Single family home in former chiropractor’s office. Built in 1949. On market for 14 days, currently sale pending. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/110-5th-St_Thendara_NY_13472_M95456-58727?property_id=9545658727&from=map-pin

Up to $250,000?

$199,00: A 1,200 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath home on 3.5 acres in Childwold. Built in 1971. 309 days for sale, currently sale pending. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/49-Stovepipe-Aly_Childwold_NY_12922_M34981-71064?property_id=3498171064&from=map-pin

$188,000: A 2,087 square foot, 4 bed, 1.5 bath home on 5,663 square foot lot in Saranac Lake. Built in 1922. 52 days for sale (currently sale pending). https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/30-Woodruff-St_Saranac-Lake_NY_12983_M32256-86406?property_id=3225686406&from=map-pin

$189,999: A 1,496 square foot, 4 bed, 1 bath home on 3.55 acres in Gabriels. Built in 1930. 14 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/35-Riley-Rd_Gabriels_NY_12983_M99574-38995

This house in Ticonderoga was listed at $229,900 and is currently sale pending. Courtesy of realtor.com

$229,900: A 2,100 square foot, 4 bed 2.5 bath home on a 8,712 square foot lot in Ticonderoga. Built in 1890. 70 days for sale (currently sale pending). https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/31-Montcalm-St_Ticonderoga_NY_12883_M49177-33930

$300,000-$500,000?

$349,900: 1,488 square foot, 2 bed, 2 bath home on 1.31 acre lot in Wilmington. Built in 1967. Days for sale: 71 days (currently sale pending) https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1426-Haselton-Rd_Wilmington_NY_12997_M39243-38850?property_id=3924338850&from=map-pin

This home in Keene sold at $61,000 above asking price of $399,000. Courtesy of realtor.com

$399,000: 1,140 square foot, 2 bed, 1 bath on 1.83 acre lot in Keene. Additional 364 sq. ft. bunkhouse/ workshop/ studio. Built in 1993. On market for 29 days, now marked sold for $460,000. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/11141-Nys-Route-9N_Keene_NY_12942_M30916-61046?property_id=3091661046&from=map-pin

$399,000: 3,434 square foot, 5 bed, 3 bath home on 6.5 acres in Rainbow Lake. Built in 1885. Been for sale for 54 days. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/10-Wardner-Rd_Rainbow-Lake_NY_12976_M34432-75149?property_id=3443275149&from=map-pin

$449,000: 1,200 square foot, 3 bed, 2 bath home on 8,712 square foot lot in Lake Placid. Built in 1965. On market for 11 days. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/260-Mill-Pond-Dr_Lake-Placid_NY_12946_M49544-23213

$439,900: 1,160 square foot, 2 bed, 1 bath home on 7,449 square foot lot on Otter Lake in Forestport. 11 days for sale. Built in 1923. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/4301-Lakeview-Rd_Forestport_NY_13338_M42359-88913?property_id=4235988913&from=map-pin

$500,000-$750,000?

$549,000: 2,500 square foot, 4 bed, 2 bath home on .33 acre in North Creek. 362 days for sale. Built in 1910. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1611-River-Rd_Johnsburg_NY_12853_M90732-82739?property_id=9073282739&from=map-pin

$699,950: 792 square foot, 2 bed, 2.5 bath cottage on Great Sacandaga Lake, on .28 acre lot in Broadalbin. Built in 1949, less than a day for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/119-Merriam-Rd_Broadalbin_NY_12025_M45909-72144?property_id=4590972144&from=map-pin

$750,000: A 2,063 square foot, 2 bed, 1.5 bath home on 6.4 acres in Indian Lake. Built in 2010, 2 days on the market. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/125-Myrtle-Ln_Indian-Lake_NY_12842_M45324-27683?property_id=4532427683&from=map-pin



