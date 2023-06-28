Adirondack Explorer

The only independent, nonprofit news organization solely dedicated to reporting on the Adirondack Park.
Be part of our reader-supported journalism.
Nonprofit voice of the park.
Home » Stories » What kind of house can you buy in the Adirondacks?

What kind of house can you buy in the Adirondacks?

Leave a Comment

houses
House information from realtor.com

As part of our series “Taking Stock of Housing,” we took a spin through Adirondack homes for sale this past week to get a general sense of what’s for sale and the wide range of house prices. The following is just a sampling of 16 listings from around the region (not meant to be a complete representation of the Adirondack housing market). All information and photos courtesy of realtor.com.

What can you get for up to $150,000?

white house in the snow

$99,500: A 1,300 square foot, 5 bed, 1 bath home on 97 acres in Oswegatchie. Built in 1900. 179 days for sale (currently sale pending) https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/643-Oswegatchie-Trail-Rd_Oswegatchie_NY_13670_M38567-80190?property_id=3856780190&from=map-pin

house

$99,000: A 2,400 square food, 2 bed, 1 bath home on 2.4 acres in Tupper Lake. Built in 1979. 132 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/10-Fifth-St_Tupper-Lake_NY_12986_M46377-83946?property_id=4637783946&from=map-pin

old boarded up house
This home in the hamlet of Jay went on the market for $120,000. It has no kitchen or working furnace, and has been reduced to $95,000 as an as-is “handyman’s special.” Photo by Tim Rowland

$95,000: A “handyman special” 1,358 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath on .33 acre lot in Jay. Built in 1900. 115 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/13035-Nys-Route-9N_Jay_NY_12941_M47208-22615?property_id=4720822615&from=map-pin

brown house

$135,000: 1,060 square feet, 3 bed, 1.5 bath on .29 acre lot in Thendara. Single family home in former chiropractor’s office. Built in 1949. On market for 14 days, currently sale pending. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/110-5th-St_Thendara_NY_13472_M95456-58727?property_id=9545658727&from=map-pin

Up to $250,000?

yellow house

$199,00: A 1,200 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath home on 3.5 acres in Childwold. Built in 1971. 309 days for sale, currently sale pending. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/49-Stovepipe-Aly_Childwold_NY_12922_M34981-71064?property_id=3498171064&from=map-pin

porch

$188,000: A 2,087 square foot, 4 bed, 1.5 bath home on 5,663 square foot lot in Saranac Lake. Built in 1922. 52 days for sale (currently sale pending). https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/30-Woodruff-St_Saranac-Lake_NY_12983_M32256-86406?property_id=3225686406&from=map-pin

red house

$189,999: A 1,496 square foot, 4 bed, 1 bath home on 3.55 acres in Gabriels. Built in 1930. 14 days for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/35-Riley-Rd_Gabriels_NY_12983_M99574-38995

white house
This house in Ticonderoga was listed at $229,900 and is currently sale pending. Courtesy of realtor.com

$229,900: A 2,100 square foot, 4 bed 2.5 bath home on a 8,712 square foot lot in Ticonderoga. Built in 1890. 70 days for sale (currently sale pending). https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/31-Montcalm-St_Ticonderoga_NY_12883_M49177-33930

$300,000-$500,000?

backyard with pool

$349,900: 1,488 square foot, 2 bed, 2 bath home on 1.31 acre lot in Wilmington. Built in 1967. Days for sale: 71 days (currently sale pending) https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1426-Haselton-Rd_Wilmington_NY_12997_M39243-38850?property_id=3924338850&from=map-pin

house in keene
This home in Keene sold at $61,000 above asking price of $399,000. Courtesy of realtor.com

$399,000: 1,140 square foot, 2 bed, 1 bath on 1.83 acre lot in Keene. Additional 364 sq. ft. bunkhouse/ workshop/ studio. Built in 1993. On market for 29 days, now marked sold for $460,000.  https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/11141-Nys-Route-9N_Keene_NY_12942_M30916-61046?property_id=3091661046&from=map-pin

aerial shot of house

$399,000: 3,434 square foot, 5 bed, 3 bath home on 6.5 acres in Rainbow Lake. Built in 1885. Been for sale for 54 days. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/10-Wardner-Rd_Rainbow-Lake_NY_12976_M34432-75149?property_id=3443275149&from=map-pin

gray house

$449,000: 1,200 square foot, 3 bed, 2 bath home on 8,712 square foot lot in Lake Placid. Built in 1965. On market for 11 days. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/260-Mill-Pond-Dr_Lake-Placid_NY_12946_M49544-23213

home on a hill

$439,900: 1,160 square foot, 2 bed, 1 bath home on 7,449 square foot lot on Otter Lake in Forestport. 11 days for sale. Built in 1923. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/4301-Lakeview-Rd_Forestport_NY_13338_M42359-88913?property_id=4235988913&from=map-pin

$500,000-$750,000?

blue house

$549,000: 2,500 square foot, 4 bed, 2 bath home on .33 acre in North Creek. 362 days for sale. Built in 1910. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1611-River-Rd_Johnsburg_NY_12853_M90732-82739?property_id=9073282739&from=map-pin

beach house

$699,950: 792 square foot, 2 bed, 2.5 bath cottage on Great Sacandaga Lake, on .28 acre lot in Broadalbin. Built in 1949, less than a day for sale. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/119-Merriam-Rd_Broadalbin_NY_12025_M45909-72144?property_id=4590972144&from=map-pin

house in the woods

$750,000: A 2,063 square foot, 2 bed, 1.5 bath home on 6.4 acres in Indian Lake. Built in 2010, 2 days on the market. https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/125-Myrtle-Ln_Indian-Lake_NY_12842_M45324-27683?property_id=4532427683&from=map-pin


Recommended Stories

About Melissa Hart

Melissa is a journalist with experience as a reporter and editor, combined with work for nonprofits. As the Explorer's digital editor, she serves as editor of Adirondack Almanack.(com) and helps manage the Explorer's website. When not online, she enjoys hiking, camping and other outdoors activities, and spending time with her husband, their twin daughters, and rescue animals -- two dogs and two cats. Sign up for Melissa’s newsletter

View all posts by Melissa Hart

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *