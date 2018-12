Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No. 8

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

The Trap Dike is a famous part of the cliffs of Mt. Colden, which made this a popular read on the website. Phil Brown shared his experience climbing the best “non-technical” mountaineering route in the Adirondacks.

When climbing the Trap Dike, hikers can expect to see scenery of other summits in the high peaks including Iriquois, Algonquin, Wright, Marshall, and Santanonis.

