Adirondack Explorer stories of the year: No: 3

As we head into a new year, the Adirondack Explorer looks back at the most popular online stories of 2018.

A good mystery keeps people reading … and this one was never really solved. Topping the Explorer’s most-read stories this year was the skier who mysteriously went missing at Whiteface Mountain in early February. Every follow-up was read with interest as search parties looked for the skier. The skier turned up a week later in Sacramento, Calif., driven there by a truck driver. Little more is known to date.

