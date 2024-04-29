Adirondack community mourns ranger Robbi Mecus

Fallen ranger, who died last week in a climbing accident at Denali National Park, is remembered for impact she had on others

By Chloe Bennett

As news of New York state forest ranger Robbi Mecus’ death made its way from Alaska to the Adirondacks, friends and colleagues voiced grief and the deep impression she made on them. Authentic, caring, proud and remarkable are just some of the words used to describe her.

Mecus died last week while ice climbing in Alaska’s Denali National Park. She was 52.

Mecus was a ranger for 25 years and lived in the Adirondacks for more than a decade. She assisted in hundreds of search-and-rescues around the park, offering outdoor expertise and education. In the months before she died, Mecus and other rangers saved a fallen ice climber, a hiker with hypothermia and frostbite and others in the wilderness.

Based in Keene Valley, Mecus was also a strong voice in the LGBTQ community. She organized pride events, was outspoken about her identity as a trans woman and supported others.

Robbi Mecus, left, and Melissa Orzechowski, right, fell while ice climbing in Alaska. Mecus died from the accident. Orzechowski remains in critical condition. Photo by Stephen Pucci

An untimely accident

The National Park Service announced the death Friday, the day after the accident that occurred at Mt. Johnson. Mecus and climbing partner Melissa Orzechowski, who survived, were connected by rope and fell. Mecus’ fall was about 1,000 feet, the release stated.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the death later that evening. Sean Mahar, interim commissioner, said Mecus will be missed. “Over her 25-year career with DEC, Ranger Mecus demonstrated an unparalleled passion for protecting the environment and New Yorkers,” he said.

Coming out mid-life

Mecus was born in 1971 in New York City to what she described as a conservative family. In an interview for the New York City Trans Oral History Project, she remembered questioning her gender around ages 3 and 4. But it wasn’t until about 40 years later that Mecus came out to her former wife and transitioned.

Mecus modeled care and authenticity, said friend Kelly Metzgar, director of Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance. “She was a wonderful, visible person for the entire LGBTQ community, and especially the trans community,” she said.

Mecus was instrumental in organizing the Keene Pride event, Metzgar said, which began in 2020. She also helped with the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest which aims to welcome queer and questioning people into the sport.

Robbi Mecus prepares to scale ice wearing a vibrant pride flag at the Adirondack Queer Ice Fest. Photo by Stephen Pucci

Sharing a love of the outdoors

Will Roth, an ice-climbing guide, spent many days on rock and ice with Mecus. Her passion for the outdoors and call to help people were among the traits Roth praised. Her desire for inclusivity was an overarching part of her life, he said, and in the climbing world. “It’s something really great that I admire about her,” he said. “And something that I try and emulate.”

As a ranger, Mecus was known for skillful climbs and high-angle rope rescues, Scott van Laer, former ranger and director of Paul Smith’s College’s Visitor Interpretive Center, said. “She was always proud to be a ranger and sought to encourage and help her coworkers,” he said.

Meeting Mecus while climbing in the Adirondacks, Stephen Pucci said he clicked with her immediately because of their similar worldviews. Since then, Pucci said he’s appreciated Mecus’ sacrifice as a forest ranger.

“Some people’s heroes are sports icons and people like that, some people’s heroes are soldiers,” said Pucci, who is based in the Hudson Valley but spends winters in Keene. “There’s not many people in my life that I’ve called a hero, and she just fits it.”

Robbi Mecus was a skilled rock and ice climber. Photo by Will Roth

A legacy in the Adirondacks and beyond

A statement from the Police Benevolent Association, a union representing state forest rangers, said Mecus had a “profound impact on the lives of those communing with our state’s unparalleled natural

resources and lands — particularly those who found themselves in their hour of need due to the dangers of exploring New York’s majestic wilderness.”

Mecus made an impression on many in the Adirondacks. Nicole Hylton-Patterson, former director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, collaborated with Mecus on the symposium “Adirondacks for All,” which highlighted representation and identity. Hylton-Patterson said she was saddened by the news.

“Robbi was a remarkable voice for gender justice, especially with the forest rangers,” she said. “She was a remarkable presence.”

Mecus is survived by her daughter Hazel and former wife, Samantha Stytzer. Paulette Mecus, Robbi’s older sister, said she wants people to remember her as a devoted parent. “She loved her daughter to all ends of the earth,” she said. “Just a very kind, generous, caring, compassionate person.”

A GoFundMe account to support the family has exceeded $20,000 in donations at the time of this story.

According to Pucci, a memorial service for Mecus is expected in the coming weeks.