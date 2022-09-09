A misty start to this year’s 90-Miler canoe race

Photos and text by Jamie Organski

The Old Forge Pond was certainly the place to be on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, as nearly 600 paddlers from all across the nation gathered for the start of the 39th annual 90-Miler. The traditional Adirondack event is a three-day, flat water, timed race that spans from Old Forge to Saranac Lake, the first 90 miles of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

This year’s 90-Miler featured nearly 600 paddlers in 250 boats. The Adirondack Canoe Classic includes solo, tandem, four-person, and eight-person canoes as well as solo and tandem kayaks, one- and two-person guideboats, and stand-up paddle boards.

90-Miler team Getty-Up pauses for a quick pic before taking off.

The haunting layers of fog and brisk chill in the morning air signaled the coming of the fall season, while a chorus of laughter, fond memories of 90-Milers past, and an overall sense of camaraderie served as a reminder to why this event has held a special place in the hearts of so many for more than 3 decades. This year’s event saw racers traveling from Norway in order to compete, while a woman from England has traveled to Old Forge three times in order to serve on the support crew for her loved one.

A large crowd consisting of spectators, and family and friends serving as pit crew members for this year’s 90-Miler racers, came out in support of paddlers.

From left: Charles Clarkson (2nd year paddler), Katie Boesche (support crew member), John Garbarino of Charlotte, NC (1st year paddler), Anne Garbarino of Old Forge (11 year paddler), Tayler Kiefer-Bach of Old Forge (support crew member), and racer Daniel Kiefer-Bach of Old Forge.

From left: Ed and Kim Greiner (center), Vivien Maiden (second from left) (who has traveled from England on three occasions in order to serve on the support crew), and Holly Crouch of Sherburne, NY, who has raced in the 90-Miler every year but one, as she was deployed in Afghanistan.

For more details on the 2022 race, including a schedule of the event, please visit: northernforestcanoetrail.org/adirondack90miler.

The best spots for spectators include:

* Day 2: The Route 30 Bridge in Long Lake, from 8:30-10 a.m., a hike into Stoney Creek on the Raquette River, and the finish line at the Route 3/30 DEC Fishing Access east of Tupper Lake.

* Day 3: The start at 8:30 a.m. at Fish Creek Campground, a hike into Bartlett Carry, and the finish line festivities at Riverfront Park on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.

And they’re off! The official start of the race. Video by Jamie Organski

Recreation news and information

Sign up for the “Backcountry Journal” newsletter, delivering trip ideas, info and more to your inbox every Thursday

Email *



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Or click here to see all our newsletter offerings