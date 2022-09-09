A misty start to this year’s 90-Miler canoe race

Photos and text by Jamie Organski
The Old Forge Pond was certainly the place to be on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, as nearly 600 paddlers from all across the nation gathered for the start of the 39th annual 90-Miler. The traditional Adirondack event is a three-day, flat water, timed race that spans from Old Forge to Saranac Lake, the first 90 miles of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail.
The haunting layers of fog and brisk chill in the morning air signaled the coming of the fall season, while a chorus of laughter, fond memories of 90-Milers past, and an overall sense of camaraderie served as a reminder to why this event has held a special place in the hearts of so many for more than 3 decades. This year’s event saw racers traveling from Norway in order to compete, while a woman from England has traveled to Old Forge three times in order to serve on the support crew for her loved one.
For more details on the 2022 race, including a schedule of the event, please visit: northernforestcanoetrail.org/adirondack90miler.
The best spots for spectators include:
* Day 2: The Route 30 Bridge in Long Lake, from 8:30-10 a.m., a hike into Stoney Creek on the Raquette River, and the finish line at the Route 3/30 DEC Fishing Access east of Tupper Lake.
* Day 3: The start at 8:30 a.m. at Fish Creek Campground, a hike into Bartlett Carry, and the finish line festivities at Riverfront Park on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.
