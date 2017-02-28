Categories:
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Skiing Mt. Marcy In Five Minutes

 

I had hoped to ski Mount Marcy last week, but work and travel got in the way. I expect we’ll have other chances before the winter ends. Meantime, I put together a five-minute video of a Marcy ski trip from a few years ago. It contains snippets shot with a helmet cam while descending the summit cone and various sections of trail: just below treeline, the Marcy Plateau, the ridge below the plateau, the Corkscrew, the chute above Indian Falls, the ski trail below Indian Falls (where I fell), and the hiking trail along Phelps Brook. If you’re curious what it’s like to ski Marcy, this will give you an idea. Incidentally, I began and ended my trip at Adirondak Loj, a fifteen-mile round trip.

