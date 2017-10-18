FacebookTwitterInstagram Youtube
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Railway Moves Tanker Cars Into Adirondacks

Oil tankers roll through North Creek on Tuesday and will be stored on the tracks.

The parent company of Saratoga and North Creek Railway has begun moving tanker cars into the Adirondacks for storage. A North Creek resident took the video below on Tuesday. Environmental groups and public officials have come out against the railway’s plan to store the cars on tracks between North Creek and Tahawus. Environmentalists are concerned that the cars will leak and pollute the adjacent Forest Preserve. The company has refused to say what had been stored in the cars. Look for a full story in the November/December issue of the Adirondack Explorer.

North Creek rail road is storing more garbage along the beautiful and remote Boreas river. This time it’s old oil cars. This seems like a questionable idea to me.

Posted by Dylan Smith on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

 

Phil Brown

Phil Brown has been editing the Adirondack Explorer since 1999. When he isn't at his desk, he's usually out hiking, paddling, skiing, or doing something else important. You can follow his adventures and his musings on the Adirondacks in the Explorer and on this blog.

