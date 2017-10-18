Railway Moves Tanker Cars Into Adirondacks

The parent company of Saratoga and North Creek Railway has begun moving tanker cars into the Adirondacks for storage. A North Creek resident took the video below on Tuesday. Environmental groups and public officials have come out against the railway’s plan to store the cars on tracks between North Creek and Tahawus. Environmentalists are concerned that the cars will leak and pollute the adjacent Forest Preserve. The company has refused to say what had been stored in the cars. Look for a full story in the November/December issue of the Adirondack Explorer.