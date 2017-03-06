Explorer Launches Adirondack Photo Contest

I’ve never met an unhappy dog in the woods. And one of the happiest in these parts is Ella, the canine companion of Susan Bibeau, the Explorer’s designer.

We’re showing you Ella’s photo to goad you into sending us photos of your favorite mutt in the Adirondacks.

This is the idea of Tracy Ormsbee, our new publisher. Following is her request to all of you reading this:

Send us your Adirondack pics

“We know you have a good shot of the Adirondacks in that phone full of photos. The Adirondack Explorer is beginning a new photo feature, Views of the Park, which will highlight readers and the scenes they love in and around the Adirondacks. Don’t worry, you don’t need to be a professional. Just get out your phone and snap a pic.

“We’ll provide the theme—the first is “My Dog Loves the Adirondacks”—and you post your photo to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix

“We’ll choose our favorite photos to be included on the Adirondack Explorer website (adirondackexplorer.org) and in the bimonthly magazine. If yours is chosen, you’ll receive a free one-year subscription to the Explorer.”

People’s Choice

“We’ll also post the chosen photos to Facebook, where people can vote on their favorites to be recognized in the magazine with an Explorer’s Choice award. So don’t wait. Take Rover out right now and give us your best shot!”