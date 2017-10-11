North Elba To Join Legal Fight For Rail Trail

The town of North Elba plans to retain an Albany Law School professor to appeal a judge’s decision blocking the creation of a 34-mile rail trail between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports that the town, which includes Lake Placid, will engage Michael Hutter to file a friend-of-the-court brief if there is an appeal.

The newspaper says the town board also unanimously passed a resolution in support of appealing the decision by Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert G. Main Jr. The resolution cites the economic and health benefits of a rail trail.

Town Attorney Ron Briggs predicated that Main’s decision, if appealed, will be reversed. He also said Hutter’s legal work would cost the town nothing or a minimal amount.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, based in Utica, had sued to stop the state from tearing up tracks to create a trail for biking, hiking, and snowmobiling along the 34-mile corridor. Main agreed that the state’s plan violated the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan and historic-preservation laws.

The state has not announced whether it will appeal.

Adirondack Recreational Trail Advocates, a booster of the trail, is urging the state to both appeal the decision and take steps to satisfy the judge’s legal objections.

Click here to read the Enterprise article.