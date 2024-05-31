When it comes to ProcellaCOR and Lake George, the state isn’t listening

The Lake George Park Commission (LGPC) voted this week to award a contract to put ProcellaCOR in two Lake George bays — DESPITE THE FOLLOWING:

The governments of all four towns in the north basin – site of the treatments – have expressed their official opposition to ProcellaCOR.

Riparian owners, at risk of having their water supply affected by this chemical, have officially objected.

More than 5,000 people have signed a petition opposing ProcellaCOR in Lake George.

The Lake George Association (LGA) has offered to pay for hand-harvesting in the two bays where the treatment is planned. The LGPC ignored the offer. Why?

The state accepts the opinions of EPA and DEC that ProcellaCOR is safe. The studies they used to form their opinion were supplied by the herbicide industry. Ten years of science specific to Lake George is being ignored by the state. Which science would YOU trust?

The product label of ProcellaCOR say it is for use in quiescent waters. Lake George is not quiescent.

According to new revelations from the Minnesota Dept of Agriculture, ProcellaCOR likely contains PFAS, the cancer-causing forever chemical. What else will we find out about ProcellaCOR in the future, when it’s too late? Why take a risk in the Queen of American lakes? Why is the LGPC, an agency charged with protecting Lake George, relying on science from the chemical industry rather than from Lake George scientists? So many questions. When will we get answers?

— Ginger Henry Kuenzel, Hague