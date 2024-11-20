Comment on the Adirondack Park state lands plan: Time to revisit backcountry skiing trails

Plan updates should include new definition to allow for wider ski trails

By Phil Brown

The Adirondack Park Agency has a chance to do right by backcountry skiers when it updates the State Land Master Plan next year.

For years, backcountry enthusiasts (most especially, Ron Konowitz) have urged the agency to modify its regulations to allow wide trails suitable for skiing in the woods.

Konowtiz, president of the Adirondack Powder Skier Association, rightly takes issue with the definition of a cross-country ski trail. The master plan decrees that it must have “the same dimensions and character” as a foot trail.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation interprets this language to mean that cross-country trails can be 8 feet wide in Wild Forest Areas but only 4 feet wide in Wilderness Areas.

Simply put, 4 feet is not wide enough for a backcountry-ski trail with any steepness. In fact, it’s dangerous.

Anyway, why should a ski trail have the same dimensions and character as a foot trail? Backcountry skiing is not hiking. DEC recognizes that snowmobiling and horseback riding require wider trails. That’s just common sense. Likewise for backcountry skiing.

I see the restrictive definition as a historical accident. In the 1930s, the state Conservation Department built a number of down-mountain ski trails in the Adirondacks that could be 15 to 20 feet wide on turns. The state attorney general approved the trails, noting that “travel upon skis requires paths of greater width than ordinary footpaths or snowshoe trails.”

Pictured here and above: Ron Konowitz skis the Wright Peak Ski Trail. For years, backcountry enthusiasts such as Konowitz have urged the agency to modify its regulations to allow wide trails suitable for skiing in the woods.Photos by Mike Lynch

This type of steep backcountry skiing diminished in popularity as ski resorts with lifts proliferated. By the time the APA was created in 1971, most wilderness skiers were content to tour on gentle terrain. The cross-country definition was added to the master plan in the 1980s.

The definition perhaps made sense at the time, but since then we have seen an explosive growth in the popularity of down-mountain skiing in the wild. It’s not a new sport but a revival of an old one, albeit with better equipment.

My recommendations:

Rename the type of trail being defined. “Cross-country” is an inapt term that doesn’t encompass the variety of skiing in the backcountry. “Backcountry skiing” would be better.

Get rid of the language restricting ski trails to the dimensions and character of a foot trail.

The APA and DEC should come up with a policy governing the parameters of ski trails, including their width. These regulations would exist outside the master plan.

Several years ago, the APA considered adopting new guidelines for different types of ski trail. Under these rules, “ski touring trails” on gentle terrain could be six feet wide for one-way traffic and eight feet wide for two-way traffic. In contrast, “backcountry ski trails” could be eight feet wide for one-way traffic and nine feet wide for two-way traffic. Both trails could be wider in steep sections. The guidelines also provided for four-foot-wide climbing trails.

Konowitz says environmental advocates did not oppose the guidelines, per se, but they argued that the master plan needed to be amended to define backcountry ski trails.

The guidelines have been on hold since 2018. Now is the time to revive or tweak them and amend the master plan to recognize backcountry skiing as a benign and traditional use of the Forest Preserve.

The APA is accepting public comments on State Land Master Plan amendments through Dec. 2. Click the link to submit a comment: https://shorturl.at/zMgJw