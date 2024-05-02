Court: APA acted rationally in Lake George herbicide approval 

Evidentiary hearing not required, judges hold

By Zachary Matson

An appellate court on Thursday upheld the Adirondack Park Agency’s decision to forego a special evidentiary hearing before approving permits for the Lake George Park Commission to use an herbicide against invasive Eurasian watermilfoil.

The decision by the Supreme Court Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department in Albany overturned a ruling from a Warren County judge that had annulled permits APA granted the park commission in 2022 and vindicated the agency’s approval process. That earlier decision declared that APA offered a “one-sided” presentation on the planned use of the herbicide ProcellaCOR in Lake George.

The appellate court, though, ruled that APA staff presented all the relevant information to the board, which then made a rational decision to approve the permits. The ruling cites legal precedent that government agencies are granted deference to operate within their areas of expertise.

“[The Warren County] Supreme Court erred by substituting its judgment for that of the APA relating to whether to hold an adjudicatory hearing,” the appellate judges found. “There are no requirements governing an APA staff presentation and whether it must be balanced, and therefore it was an error for Supreme Court to then create and impose such a standard upon the APA.”

The Lake George Association has vociferously opposed the park commission’s plan to use the herbicide in its long running efforts to suppress the invasive plant, raising what the association said were unanswered questions about how its use would impact Lake George.

Park commission leaders have said the herbicide can be a new strategy to replace costly hand harvesting and other approaches that failed to keep up with the invasive plant.

Environmental advocacy groups have pressed APA to hold the adjudicatory hearings on a handful of recent projects, arguing they are needed to gather more information about a project and alleging an “anti-hearing” bias among staff.

APA lawyers have said the scarcity of hearings, none of which have been held in over a decade, is the result of the agency’s improved processing of applications, ensuring potentially significant issues are resolved prior to sending an application to the board.

During a recent APA planning forum, agency attorney Sarah Reynolds said “hearings trauma” had pushed APA staff and applicants to work to avoid the necessity of hearings in the application stage. The adjudicatory hearings are “essentially trials,” Reynolds said, and consume enormous amounts of time and energy for all involved.

Overseen by an administrative law judge, the adjudicatory hearings could last months or even years. The hearings are required when “substantive and significant issues” are missing from the record presented to the board or if the board wants to deny an application.

Reynolds detailed the agency’s view of the hearings as a corrective to what she described as a “lot of talk about hearings … a lot of misinformation” on the topic.

Sarah Reynolds, associate counsel of the Adirondack Park Agency, at the November 2023 meeting in Ray Brook. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig

When applicants are reluctant to provide requested information or alter a planned project, the specter of a hearing can foster more cooperation with staff requests, Reynolds said.

“We have gotten pretty good about going through this with an applicant and explaining what’s going to happen if staff presents to the board a record that does not look approvable or does not look complete,” Reynolds said. “Applicants have listened, because no one wants to go through this. The enormity of what this adjudicatory-style hearing is, I think has helped prevent hearings from happening.”