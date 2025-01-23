One injured after a snowmobile accident near Sacandaga Lake

From NYS Department of Environmental Conservation’s weekly forest ranger report:

Town of Lake Pleasant, Hamilton County

Snowmobile Crash: On Jan. 19 at 1:30 a.m., Forest Rangers Caswell and Hamm responded to a report of a snowmobile accident near Sacandaga Lake off of Fawn Lake Road. The 21-year-old from Piseco had left his group to head home and crashed into a vacant building. The subject’s father used cell phone coordinates to locate his overdue son and called 911. Rangers worked with the Lake Pleasant Fire Department to bring the subject to a Speculator ambulance, which transported the snowmobiler to the hospital. Resources were clear at 2:30 a.m.

Town of Santa Clara, Franklin County

Wilderness Rescue: On Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch transferred a call to Forest Ranger Balerno from two lost skiers. The two 75-year-olds from Saranac Lake were lost near Little Clear Pond in the St. Regis Canoe Area. Rangers Balerno and O’Connor reached the skiers at 5:30 p.m. and assisted them back to their vehicle in the Station Street parking area. Resources were clear at 6:32 p.m.

If a person needs a Forest Ranger, whether it’s for a search and rescue, to report a wildfire, or to report illegal activity on state lands and easements, they should call 833-NYS-RANGERS. If a person needs urgent assistance, they can call 911. To contact a Forest Ranger for information about a specific location, the DEC website has phone numbers for every Ranger listed by region: http://on.ny.gov/NYSForestRangerRoster