Federal policy impacts on the Adirondacks

n the time President Donald Trump has been in the White House, he has signed orders and made decisions that will resonate with nonprofits, governments and individuals living in the Adirondacks.

The U.S. has quit — again — the Paris climate agreement. President Trump has also signed orders to stop new offshore wind development projects as well as any further spending from the federal infrastructure bill, which included money for communities to protect against increasingly violent storms. He’s talked about eliminating FEMA and its reimbursements after disasters, which could eat up entire budgets for small Adirondack communities.



Nonprofits that distribute food locally are awaiting word on reimbursements from federal grants. Those that conduct scientific research in the park may lose their funding as well.



Meanwhile, proposed tariffs have alienated Canada and the local tourism industry is already being affected.



The Adirondack Explorer is committed to telling these stories—showing how local communities, environmental organizations, and individuals are rising to the challenge and finding innovative solutions.

We’re keeping an eye on policies and reporting back.

