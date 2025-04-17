Federal policy changes: Adirondack updates

Updates from Explorer staff, as we keep track of what’s happening

We’ve been following news coming out of Washington and how those federal policy decisions will impact the Adirondacks. We’ll post short updates here, as they happen

Garnet Lake in Johnsburg. Photo by Zachary Matson

Dam safety advisory board vacated

All members of the National Dam Safety Review Board, an advisory panel focused on monitoring national dam safety and state dam programs, were dismissed earlier this year.

The committee, housed at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was effectively vacated in January as part of a broader order eliminating all advisory committees under the control of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Every day the work of this panel is interrupted and its existence left in limbo puts human lives and property at risk,” Heather Taylor-Miesle, vice president of conservation at the nonprofit American Rivers, said in a statement. “As a non-partisan advisory committee, it cannot and should not get caught up in politics.”

American Rivers reported in January that a member of its staff that served on the advisory had been dismissed. The board consisted of experts from other federal agencies, state dam safety officials, and private sector and nonprofit representatives.

Another panel that advised FEMA on improvements to flood risk maps was also dismissed in the broader sweep.

– Zachary Matson

Immigration policies impact North Country students and migrant workers

The Trump administration’s immigration policies have impacted foreign-born residents nationwide. During the past few months, the sobering reality of deportations and visa revocations have played out across multiple North Country communities.

In February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) officers detained nine Tupper Lake Pine Mill employees, who were not authorized to work in the U.S. and are set to be deported. Reports of dairy farm worker deporations in St. Lawrence County have created a culture of fear across the region’s dairy indutry, where its estimated that unauthorized workers could make up around 40-60% of the workforce.

International students attending universities across the North Country are also at risk of being caught up in immigration enforcement. Across the U.S., about 1,300 international students have had their visas revoked or federal immigration records terminated, including a student studying at SUNY Plattsburgh. Alexander Enyedi, the university’s president, said decisions regarding student visas are not something SUNY can control.

“The federal government makes the decisions on its student visas’ validity or whether it has been revoked,” he said. “So essentially, this is a decision that’s made far, far from this campus.”

– David Escobar

A salmon makes its way up the Boquet River in 2020. Photo by Mike Lynch

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service appointment draws opposition

The nomination for director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is being opposed by a coalition of 125 wildlife and environmental groups. They say Brian Nesvik, who formerly led the Wyoming Fish and Wildlife Department, has “spent years openly opposing the Endangered Species Act and attempting to undermine it at every turn.”

“Nesvik won’t conserve our nation’s wildlife, but he will work overtime to help industry exploit and destroy the wild places that imperiled animals need to survive,” said Rachel Rilee, a policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Trump continues to nominate individuals who are ideologically opposed to the mission of the agency they’e being entrusted to run. No one should doubt that once Nesvik becomes director, he’ll move quickly to gut protections for endangered wildlife and dismantle the nation’s wildlife refuges.”

In the Adirondacks, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife has been instrumental in fish restoration efforts in the Lake Champlain watershed. That includes working to help salmon reclaim their natural spawning habitats on the Saranac and Boquet rivers. It has also played a role in the successful return of lake trout to Lake Champlain as we reported on this week.

– Mike Lynch