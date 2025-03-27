White House: Stefanik to stay in NY-21

Trump: North Country congresswoman’s exit from House posed a concern for Republicans due to razor-thin majority

By Lucy Hodgman, Times Union Staff Writer

ALBANY — The White House has withdrawn U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination to serve as United Nations ambassador in order to retain the North Country congresswoman as part of the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

President Donald J. Trump nominated Stefanik, a staunch ally of the president since his election in 2016, for the post in November; she was the first cabinet pick Trump announced upon reelection. But the congresswoman’s nomination had been held up for months by Republicans in Washington who feared her departure from the House would erode their legislative power.

“With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon. “There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People.”

Trump added that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was “thrilled” and that he looked forward to Stefanik joining his administration at some point in the future.

A representative for Stefanik did not respond to a request for comment.

Based on her recent activity, the news might have come as a surprise to the congresswoman: She has spent the past week posting a “Congressional Throwback” series on social media, revisiting her decade representing New York’s 21st District as recently as Thursday morning. She made a farewell tour of the district in February after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced her nomination to the full Senate.

The demise of Stefanik’s nomination saves regional Republicans from engaging in a potentially contentious special election in which one hopeful, Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, has recently threatened to pursue an independent run if party leaders hand the nomination to another candidate.

Top photo: U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik became visibly emotional as she thanked supporters at the Quaker Springs Fire Department in February.

Photo by Lucy Hodgman/Times Union