What’s the snowiest place in the Adirondack Park?

What eight years of data from University of Albany’s Mesonet weather stations reveal about Adirondack snowfall

Story and graphics by Zachary Matson

As skiers enjoyed a snowy winter, weather sensors at the University of Albany’s 17 weather stations across the Adirondacks quietly recorded snowfall and snowpack measurements, every 15 minutes.

Now wrapping the eighth winter of collection, the data reveals where the most snow is falling, the wide spread of snowfall across the park and how annual snowpack forms, persists and dissipates.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Managed by the University of Albany, the New York State Mesonet is a network of weather stations positioned evenly across the state. Data collected is critical to emergency responders, government planners, private businesses and the general public.

The Adirondack sites are set up to measure daily snow accumulation and snowpack depth, recording both snowfall and the persistence of snow depth that skiers, snowmobilers and others rely on for winter recreation.

While eight years of data is not enough to draw conclusions about how a changing climate is altering Adirondack winters — something scientists have projected could decimate its reliability — it does reveal the region’s snowfall hotspots and and provides insight into the ups and downs of annual snowpack.

Adirondack Explorer analyzed snow data collected from Nov. 1, 2017 to April 8, 2025. Data recording for 16 sites started in 2017. The 17th site was added in Lake Placid in 2023.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Old Forge, the base of Whiteface Mountain and Piseco documented the highest average annual snowfall across the University of Albany Mesonet’s Adirondack Park sites. Map by Zachary Matson

Across all Adirondacks sites, snowfall during the 2024-2025 winter season measured up to other recent winters but fell short of snow documented during the 2022-2023 winter. Data from the snow sites runs from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Which spots had the deepest snow this winter?

The Mesonet sites measure snow depth using a sensor that detects the top of snow sitting on a rigid snowboard. The snow depth measurements can fluctuate based on snowdrift and ground heaves, but they offer insight into the peaks and valleys of snowpack. Snow depth varies widely across the region. Peak snow depth differences are as much as 2 feet between some locations. The snowpack at most sites peaked in the second half of February and nearly disappeared by mid March.

The 2024-2025 snowpack through April 8 across eight Adirondack sites. Graphic by Zachary Matson

Which spots average the most snow each year?

Average snowfall varies widely across the park. More snowfall is at higher elevations and on the western side of the Adirondacks. Sites in the Champlain Valley registered the lowest snowfall overall.

2024-25’s snowiest spot, revealed

The Old Forge site received the highest average snowfall during the past eight winters. Snowpack at the site grew to almost 30 inches this winter after a series of ups and downs beginning in early December.