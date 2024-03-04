Water Safari changes hands

Old Forge theme park bought by Florida company after 46 years of family ownership

After 46 years of ownership, the Noonan family in Old Forge has sold its Water Safari and related properties to Innovative Attraction Management of Windermere, Florida. The sale took place Friday, according to a news release sent by the new owners.

Originally opening in 1956 as the Enchanted Forest, Timothy Noonan purchased the theme park in 1977 and gradually expanded it into the Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York state’s largest water theme park. In addition, the Noonans built the nearby Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park featuring an arcade, mini-golf, and Go Karts. They also owned Old Forge Camping Resort, a year-round campground featuring heated cabins and cottages, plus RV and tent sites, and Water’s Edge Inn, a lakefront hotel with guest rooms and luxury suites All the properties were included in the sale to IAM, which specializes in theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, hotels and resorts, cruise ships, campgrounds, RV parks and similar assets.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari theme park in Old Forge. Photo by Jamie Organski

“We are committed to preserving its great legacy developed over the last 4.5 decades by the Noonan Family, while enhancing the experience for guests of all ages. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to create magical memories for years to come,” said James Harhi, CEO for IAM.

“We are thrilled to pass the torch on to IAM for the next chapter in Water Safari Resort’s future. Our family is so grateful to have served family fun to guests for the past 46 years. The great team and amazing guests are the backbone of this business and we look forward to what the future has in store for this iconic resort,” said Katie Wojdyla of the Noonan family.

All tickets and current hotel and campground reservations will be honored, according to the news release.

This story will be updated as we get more information.

Pictured above: Kids test out new slides at Enchanted Forest Water Safari theme park in Old Forge while the park was closed in 2020 due to coronavirus. Explorer file photo by Jamie Organski