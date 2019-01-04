Views of the Park photo contest theme is animal tracks

The Adirondack Explorer’s next “Views of the Park” photo contest theme will showcase animal tracks in the Adirondack Park.

To enter the contest, post your photos that fit the theme to Instagram or Facebook, using the hashtag #adkexplorerpix.

Winners be featured in the March-April issue and on our website. If your photo is chosen, you’ll win a free one-year subscription to the magazine.

In addition, the five winning photos chosen by the Explorer staff will be posted on Facebook for a “Readers Choice” poll. The winner will be recognized in the magazine.