Traffic stalled on Route 73 in the High Peaks

Tarry substance leaks from overturned tanker on Adirondacks artery

Traffic was closed on Route 73 in Keene, between the intersection with Route 9 and Chapel Pond after a Monday tanker truck overturned. Photo by Eric Teed

By Eric Teed


A tanker truck overturned Monday on Route 73 in Keene, between the intersection with US Route 9 and Chapel Pond.

The accident and spill closed traffic in both directions on the key High Peaks roadway.

Essex County police, fire, and emergency services radio said the driver sustained an arm injury.

The 3000-gallon tanker was leaking a product similar to driveway sealant from a hole the size of a softball. Sealant ran along the side of the road. HazMat crews brought in sand and deployed other barriers to contain the spill.

” There’s a leak of tank coat. It’s like a sealer for blacktop,” said Essex County Emergency Services Director Matthew Watts. “Our main concern is the river to the north.”

A tanker truck overturned on Route 73 in Keene, between the intersection with Route 9 and Chapel Pond. Photo by Eric Teed

