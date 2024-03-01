Title hangup complicates Frontier Town progress

New York’s conservation easement on hold over title issues that date back more than 120 years

By Gwendolyn Craig

The discovery of long ago foreclosure and bankruptcy cases is complicating the state’s plan for the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area in the town of North Hudson, billed as “the gateway to the Adirondacks.”

The problems are interfering with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s plans for a conservation easement on 300 acres, including the 90-acre campground, which the state has been pursuing since at least 2017. A sticking point is that the state Attorney General’s Office requires perfect title and will not purchase title insurance, said North Hudson Town Attorney John Silvestri.

The DEC dug up records leading back to an 1858 bankruptcy case entailing 25 acres, and a 1901 foreclosure case entailing 204 acres. The foreclosure involved Abel Skiff, who purchased land in actual frontier times. In it, Skiff’s heirs retained 3/8ths interest and the mortgage holder foreclosed on 5/8ths.

The risk of a relative appearing to contest the ownership, Silvestri said, was “almost nonexistent.” He asked state officials if they really wanted him to contact all of Skiff’s ancestors because it would “open a Pandora’s box that can’t be shut.”

They did.

The town hired a private investigator to research the family tree. Silvestri contacted 19 heirs, including a couple of Michigan lawyers, a Florida rabbi, a Las Vegas Spanish teacher and a retired school principal from Washington state, via a legal action known as a quiet title lawsuit. The town wishes the Essex County Supreme Court to rule that it owns the property given that it has possessed it more than “10 years without interruption.”

It’s unclear how much money could be at stake if any of the heirs choose to contest. The state had planned to spend $32 million. The campground, a trail network and other amenities have already been built, but additional development there has since slowed.

“How would you like to get a letter that said, ‘by the way, you have a relative and you inherited that relative’s interest?’” Silvestri said. “I’d love to get a letter like that.”

Jon Luker, one of the descendants of Skiff, said it seemed “like a Christmas present,” when he got the letter. An attorney from Michigan, Luker and his three brothers are considering how they want to proceed. “We’re not looking to bankrupt anybody,” he said.

The DEC flagged both the 1858 bankruptcy case and the foreclosure as title objections. Silvestri disagreed about the bankruptcy case being a roadblock, saying it did not impact the title. But, the DEC said it cannot go forward with a timely appraisal process until the title issues are resolved.

The state Attorney General’s Office did not respond to the Explorer’s requests for comment.

Title issue

Land trust organizations say the state’s title process is unnecessarily cumbersome, and they’re pointing to the Frontier Town case as an example.

Kathy Moser, chief conservation and policy officer at the Open Space Institute, told legislators about the issue at the state Legislature’s joint environmental conservation budget hearing on Feb. 7. She said New York is the only state in the country that does not accept title insurance.

And while it is usual for title searches to go back 40 years or so, OSI generally looks back 80 years as part of its due diligence.

Silvestri said it was “unheard of” to go back more than a century.

The state’s policies are already hampering the approximately 90 land trusts, who are holding 100,000 acres for it with a fair market value of $150 million, Moser said.

In Adirondack Park Forest Preserve counties, OSI is holding seven properties the state plans to purchase valued at $7.8 million. OSI is also holding five conservation easements for the state totaling $2.3 million. Across the state, OSI is holding 21,000 acres, worth $24 million, for the state.

“These delays significantly slow down OSI’s rates of conservation in New York, resulting in lost opportunities to protect at-risk land to fight climate change, and support habitat protection, recreation, and clean water,” said Eileen Larrabee, chief external affairs officer of OSI.

OSI, The Nature Conservancy and others are asking state legislators to pass a law allowing for the state Attorney General’s Office to purchase title insurance. State Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse and Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele, Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) are sponsoring such a bill introduced in 2023.

The DEC said it “is committed to achieving the conservation objectives defined in the New York State Open Space Plan,” which identifies parcels the state hopes to protect. It is also looking to protect 30% of the state’s lands and waters by 2030. “DEC is also cognizant of the need for a rigorous due diligence process for any conservation acquisition that uses public resources to ensure these critical goals are met,” the department said.

A gateway stalled

Ron Moore, former North Hudson supervisor, said he was both “surprised and disappointed, obviously, that this is still an issue.” Moore left his post in 2018.

In an October 2018 press conference, state and local officials donned cowboy hats and celebrated the groundbreaking of the envisioned $32 million “gateway to the Adirondacks,” off Exit 29 on the Adirondack Northway.

The campground is adjacent to Frontier Town, a 1952-era theme park that once attracted visitors nationwide. It is also about eight miles east of the Boreas Ponds Tract, which boasts spectacular views of some of New York’s highest peaks including Marcy, Haystack, Gothics and Saddleback.

OSI helped area towns develop a master plan, which included the campground and day use area along the Schroon River, equestrian camping and trail riding, a visitor information center, an event center, interactive exhibits on forest products and the history of the park and a commercial business center for food and lodging. The nonprofit organization has since removed itself from the project.

Larrabee said OSI bowed out when the state decided to focus on attracting private businesses, which “as a not-for-profit, that’s not compatible with our mission.” But OSI had still spent a couple of hundred thousand dollars on structural assessments of Frontier Town, flood assessments and other assistance for reimagining the area. OSI’s funding “was supposed to be recouped through the sale of the conservation easement,” Larrabee said.

Stephanie DeZalia, who became supervisor after Moore, and left office last year, said the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed the court process.

“It’s frustrating to say the least, that it has taken so long,” DeZalia said.

Chris Clark, newly elected supervisor, said he was still getting up to speed on the issue.

Silvestri, however, said “it’s business as usual” on the property while the lawsuit is pending. The town has authorized an access agreement with the state.

The heirs

The town’s complaint shows Skiff pledged 5/8ths interest of his property to secure an $800 mortgage loan. In 1901, about 15 years after Skiff’s death, the mortgage holder foreclosed on the 5/8ths that secured the loan. Fast forward to 1992, NL Industries, formerly known as National Lead Company, sold the land to the town of North Hudson. It’s not clear whether town officials knew about the murky title then. Silvestri said if the town had done a 40-year title search in 1992, a 1901 foreclosure would not have shown up.

Silvestri said the town has spent about $8,000 to $10,000 looking for Skiff’s descendants and handling the court proceedings. Following the genealogical investigation, the town served papers to the 19 heirs they could find.

Some, Silvestri found, have passed away. Some asked Silvestri for the family tree. Others thought he was trying to scam them. Silvestri got a call from a sheriff in Wisconsin to investigate if the potential land claim was real.

Some heirs have been unreachable, and Silvestri is seeking court approval to advertise the summons in newspapers where he believes they last lived. It’s unclear when the court will issue a decision on his October 2023 motion.

Jon Luker, a relative of Abel Skiff, visited Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Center in North Hudson in March 2022. Photo provided

Calvin Luker, Jon Luker’s brother, is also an attorney in Michigan. He said their mother grew up in Vermont. They have many distant relations in the Northeast. Jon Luker said they know some of the defendants listed on the court summons and are in the process of contacting everyone. Both brothers were not surprised they had upstate ties, but they were surprised to learn they may have property interests.

Jon Lucker stayed at the campground in March 2022 and liked it and the equestrian park. Frontier Town, he said, had become dilapidated: “a shame … but it seems like there is promise there.”

If the court rules in their favor, the descendants of Skiff would have a fractional interest in the property’s value. Silvestri said it would be divided by the number of descendants.

The Luker brothers think more complicated math would be involved. The 3/8ths of the property’s value may not be divided equally, but rather be divided based on relation to Skiff.

“It can be cleared up, and it will,” Silvestri said. “It’s just a matter of time and money.”

Top photo: Frontier Town campground gate. Photo by Melissa Hart