Ticonderoga mourns man known for playing Elvis, Star Trek work

Ronald G. Rayher is accused of smothering Thomas Krider, who used the stage name TJ Greene

By H. Rose Schneider, Mike Goodwin, Patrick Tine

Ticonderoga man celebrated for his longtime devotion to impersonations of Elvis Presley and work at Ticonderoga’s “Star Trek” museum was killed — and a retired chiropractor was charged with manslaughter after allegedly smothering him with chloroform.

Ronald G. Rayher faces counts of second-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering after Thomas Krider’s body was found Tuesday morning at Rayher’s Middle Line Road home in Milton, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents say that Rayher recklessly caused Krider’s death after “restraining and binding” him and administering “a substance described as chloroform more than one time.” Investigators said Krider was killed on Friday, the day Krider’s wife said she last spoke to her husband.

The charging documents also say that Rayher tampered with and hid some of Krider’s personal belongings by moving them “from the scene” of his death.

Heidi Greene and Krider’s close friend James Cawley fear his trusting nature put him in harm’s way after he agreed to help a man move furniture.

Krider, 40, had been missing since Friday and friends used social media posts to try to spread the word of his disappearance. Ticonderoga police confirmed Krider was reported missing by his wife around 10 a.m. Saturday, after he had traveled south about 24 hours earlier.

“He was always so trusting that, even if he met someone one time, they were a friend,” said his wife, Heidi Greene, 42, of Ticonderoga.

Photo at top: James Cawley, owner of the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour and a 38-year Elvis impersonator, opened his business’s doors in Ticonderoga on Monday to welcome Star Trek and outer space enthusiasts during the 2024 solar eclipse in Ticonderoga. Photo by Gwendolyn Craig. Above: An undated photograph of Thomas Krider, a Ticonderoga man who used the stage name TJ Greene to perform as Elvis Presley and Capt. James T. Kirk. Krider was found dead earlier this week and a man was in custody in Saratoga County. Photograph courtesy of James Cawley for the Times Union

Krider’s friend James Cawley, 56, of Ticonderoga, said the same.

“I think that’s what caused this,” he said. “He just didn’t see bad in anybody.”

Krider, who worked under the stage name TJ Greene, spoke of his love of Elvis Presley in a 2017 interview with the Times Union. He was one of many Elvis impersonators who crowded the annual Elvis Festival, helping to transform the Lake George Forum into a mini-Graceland.

“There are so many things that this festival does so well,” said Krider, who was 33 at the time and dressed as Elvis in the Army. “It’s electric.”

Krider also had ties to the Star Trek Tour in Ticonderoga, a destination for Trekkers that features a lovingly recreated set of the USS Enterprise spaceship’s bridge from the original series. Cawley said Krider started as a tour guide there in October. In January, Greene and Krider settled into a local apartment for his new job.

“We were all looking forward to the summer season and the fun things we had planned,” Cawley said.

Greene and Cawley said Krider left Friday afternoon to pick up a free box spring from someone — in return, he would help move some furniture. Greene expected him to come home later. He was due to work at Star Trek Tour that weekend and Monday for a special event during the solar eclipse. He loved his job too much to ever miss a shift, she said.

“I tried to contact him so many times,” Greene said. “I can’t even wrap my head around why someone would be so malicious to such a great-hearted man.”

Thomas Joseph Krider, better known by his stage name TJ Greene, poses as Elvis alongside his mother, Autumn Greene. The 40-year-old Ticonderoga man was killed Friday, April 5, 2024, in Milton, deputies report. Submitted by Heidi Greene for the Times Union

The operation is preparing for its annual fan celebration May 17-19, when “Star Trek” fans are anticipated to flock to the Essex County village to visit the recreated sets from the beloved series’ 79 original episodes. The sets are sanctioned by CBS. Walter Koenig, who played Ensign Pavel Chekov, is among the “Star Trek” stars expected to participate in this year’s celebration.

William Shatner, aka Captain James T. Kirk, is expected to visit the space from July 12-14. Greene said her husband had been looking forward to the event.

“He was a sci-fi geek and nerd,” she said affectionately. “He was into so many things. … He even got a (tattoo) sleeve on his arm of just He-Man and She-Ra characters.”

The two would have been married for 16 years in July, but Greene said they’d been together almost 20. They met while working at the Rutland, Vt., Walmart. Both lived in nearby Poultney. Eventually, they moved to the Glens Falls area where Krider worked for years as a costumed character at Six Flags Great Escape. Whether he was dressed as the park’s moose mascot, one of its Fright Fest characters, or as Elvis, his goal was to make people happy, Cawley said.

“He had a smile that would light the room up, and that’s no joke,” he said.

Greene got Krider into Elvis impersonators, as she followed many of them. His mother was also a fan, and even went to his local shows, Greene said. He loved all his songs, but was most often requested to perform “Wooden Heart,” she said.

“He was my whole world, my heart, my soul,” Greene said. “I don’t know what I’m going to without him.”

Rayher was arraigned in Milton Town Court and booked early Wednesday at the Saratoga County jail, where his bail is set at $25,000. He is due to return to court on May 21.