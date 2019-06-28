The park’s watchdogs: A guide to Adirondack environmental groups

Who watches out for the Adirondack Park, and how do these organizations differ from one another?

A new group–Adirondack Wilderness Advocates–is seeking nonprofit status, raising the question of what niche it and several other Adirondack groups fill. Park visitors can be excused for confusing them when, for instance, three groups have “Lake George” in their name. We asked a number of groups to explain. (Note that we intentionally excluded some whose geographic focus left no room for doubt about their aims.)

Find out how the park’s groups with sometimes overlapping zones and missions differentiate themselves in this story map by the Adirondack Explorer.