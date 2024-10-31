TedxTupper Lake speakers hope to inspire

Symposium at Wild Center focuses on natural connections

By Mike Lynch

Thirteen ambitious speakers shared their perspectives on the stage at the Wild Center Saturday night as the Tupper Lake museum hosted TEDxTupper Lake.

The event, which was the culmination of months of planning, brought together artists, scientists and other individuals from the North Country under the theme of “natural connections.”

Katsitsionni Fox delivers the Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving address at TEDxTupper Lake at the Wild Center.

The program was part of the TEDx program, run by the nonprofit organization TED, where individuals and organizations around the world with the intention of sharing ideas and inspiring new ones.

Tupper Lake’s version kicked off with a traditional Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address by Katsitsionni Fox, a filmmaker, artists and educator, and ended with Paul Smith’s College professor Curt Stager telling the story of John Thomas Brook, a waterway north of Saranac Lake which was renamed in in honor a Black settler in 2023.

In between, scientist Keeley Jock told the story of wetlands, artist Echo Only shared tales from the Station in Onchiota, and Michale Glennon presented about her collaborative wool and waters project that aims to spur environmental action through the creation of fiber arts.

Michale Glennon talks about the Wool and Water project. This collaborative project combines fiber art with scientific information to tell the story of changing water conditions in the Adirondack Park as a way to inspire environmental protection. The first three minutes of this audio provide an overview of the project. At 3:20, the audio clip moves to later in her talk when she talks about the magic of fiber art and it’s ability to transcend languages.

According to TED, there are more than 3,000 events such as this held annually.

Once the events are held, edited recordings are then submitted for approval to Ted.com, where they would be then added to the collection and shared worldwide.

Wild Center Marketing Director Nick Gunn said the museum expects to submit its videos by Friday and is expecting a response within the next month.

Musician Tyler Dezago is a songwriter rooted in American Traditional Music. Here, he talks about his connections to music and then performs a song.



Click on the audiocards above to listen to some of the presentations or watch the full videos on the Wild Center’s YouTube Channel.

