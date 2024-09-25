Study: Development in Ontario limiting wolves’ range

Paper says Canadian canines unlikely to get to New York from the Laurentians

By Mike Lynch

A loss of habitat in southern Canada has made it more difficult for wolves to travel from the Laurentian Mountains to the Adirondack Park, a recently published research paper concludes.

Jonathan Cole, a PhD student at Concordia University in Montreal, led the study that was published in Regional Environmental Change in August. He used existing data and mapping programs to analyze landscape features from the Adirondack Park region to the Laurentian Mountains in Quebec.

The study area for Jonathan Cole’s research paper, “Land conversion and lack of protection significantly reduce suitable wolf habitat amount and functional connectivity in the Adirondack‑to‑Laurentians (A2L) transboundary wildlife linkage.” Graphic courtesy of Cole.

“If there were to ever be wolves coming back into New York, the odds of this taking place is getting worse and worse because of the habitat loss in Ontario, and … a little bit in Quebec,” Cole said.

The area examined extends from just south of the Adirondack Park to about 200 miles north of the Canadian border. East to west, it ranges from Lake Ontario to Lake Champlain.

The total area includes 49,192 square miles: 46% in Quebec, 12% in Ontario and 42% in New York.

There are at least three populations of wolves in the Quebec region of the study area that could potentially disperse to New York: those in Mont-Tremblant National Park, Rouge-Matawin Wildlife Reserve, and Papineau-LaBelle Wildlife Reserve.

“Those nice big patches that were in Ontario are gone, and so the dispersal distances are now almost double than they used to be,” Cole said. “Without extensive restoration in Ontario, it’s going to be tough, or tougher anyway, for them to get down.”

As recently as 2000, it was easier to get to New York from Quebec. “They could go maybe (12 to 19 miles) and get to a stepping stone patch, then maybe another (12 to 19 miles) to get to another stepping stone patch, then get into New York,” he said.

Cole said that habitat patch areas decreased from 2000 to 2015 by 695 square miles, including by 28% in the Quebec portion, 95% in the Ontario portion and only .3% in New York.

Cole’s research found New York’s still offers opportunities for migrating animals other than a few pinch points in places such as St. Lawrence County and northern Franklin County.

“The reason for this is that New York is so highly protected,” he said. “Almost 70 to 80 percent of the (New York) area within the corridor is protected, so it has not changed much.”

Cole said that “extensive habitat restoration and protection” needs to happen within the Ontario and Quebec portions of the study area, road development needs to meet certain thresholds, and cross-border cooperation needs to happen to keep habitat intact.

But even with restoration efforts, wolves and coyotes need better protection from hunters and trappers in New York and Canada, he said. Several wolves discovered in New York and Northeast in recent decades have been killed by humans, including one shot by a hunter in 2021 in the northern Catskills.

Gray wolves are listed as an endangered species in New York, but they resemble coyotes and can be killed mistakenly. In Canada, eastern wolves received additional protections in June when they were listed as threatened.

The research was partly funded by Natural Conservancy of Canada (NCC) for the Quebec ecological corridors initiative. NCC launched the effort in 2017 “to accelerate the conservation of natural areas connected by ecological corridors,” according to the project’s website.

Jonathan Cole

The initiative identifies numerous wildways in northeastern U.S. and southeastern Canada, including three north-south corridors in Quebec and Ontario and two pathways that extend into New York. The wildway west of the Laurentian linkage aligns closely with the Algonquin to Adirondacks (A2A) corridor.

A2A tends to get more publicity because it has a nonprofit entity focused on promoting and restoring it. That wildway has eastern and gray wolves in Algonquin Park and the lands north of Lake Ontario.

Wildlife advocates have also been saying for years that dispersing or migrating animals struggle to get through parts of A2A because of the number of roads and the amount of urban and suburban development in southern Ontario.

These wildlife corridors have value not only for wide-ranging animals, such as wolves, but also for plants and animals that are migrating short distances or to escape warming temperatures caused by climate change.

The recently published study is part of a larger project by Cole that involved three studies regarding the wildlife linkage between the Adirondack Park and Laurentian Mountains.

The first study analyzed changes to the landscape between 1992 to 2018 to see if it was becoming more fragmented. It found that forested areas had decreased by 526 square miles and 527 square miles of wetlands, or 69%, had disappeared. The majority of that occurred in the Quebec and Ontario portions of the corridor.

The second study looked at animal habitat changes for wide-ranging mammals from 2000 to 2015. That one found that moose and black bear had experienced the greatest habitat loss.

Photo at top: Eastern wolf in Algonquin Provincial Park. Photo by Michael Runtz