25-lb table map taken from Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower

The Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower, which is located in Keeseville. Photo by Mike Lynch

Table map with glass cover believed to have been taken in early April

By Mike Lynch

The Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine are asking the public for help finding a large table map taken from the mountain’s fire tower observation cabin in April.

David Thomas-Train, coordinator for the friends group, said the theft was reported to his organization on April 10 and is believed to have happened between April 3 and 10.

“It’s a strange and upsetting incident,” he said.

The person or group responsible broke a padlock to enter the fire tower’s cabin and stole the circular table map that is roughly 30 inches in width and weighs about 25 pounds, Thomas-Train said. It’s mounted on three-quarter inch plywood and covered in glass.

It’s possible the person who took the map ditched it on the trail near the fire tower.

“You can’t just easily tuck it into a pack,” Thomas-Train said.

This map table was stolen from the Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower in April. Photo courtesy of Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine

He didn’t know the map’s value but estimated it was worth $200 to $500.

“It’s not the kind of object you could readily resale,” he said.

Located in Keeseville, the fire tower is at an elevation of 2,170 feet and can be accessed by two trails. The Observer’s Trail is 1.8 miles long and the Ranger Trail is 2.5 miles long.

The fire tower cabin is open to the public Thursday through Monday from Memorial Day to Labor Day when it’s staffed by volunteers or a trail steward.

The vandalism is the second such criminal incident at Poke-O-Moonshine in the past year. Last November, a hiker had several hundred dollars worth of gear stolen from his car after it was broken into at the trailhead parking lot.

Thomas-Train said forest rangers are investigating the map incident and that anyone with information should call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.