Gov. Hochul reveals 2025 agenda for NY, with mixed reactions

Annual State of the State address focuses on affordability, environment, with only one reference to Adirondacks

By Gwendolyn Craig

With a gubernatorial election slated for next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled her 2025 agenda in Albany on Tuesday, focused on cost of living and public safety, garnering mixed reactions from stakeholders and lawmakers.

“Your family is my fight — and I will never stop fighting for the people of New York,” the Democratic governor said. “New Yorkers expect results and that’s why I fight day in and day out to make New York safer, healthier, cleaner, more affordable for you and your family — and that is what we’re doing with the initiatives announced as part of my 2025 State of the State.”

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

While acknowledging climate change and land conservation, environmental groups were concerned about her delay of a program intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and some called for her to take bolder action.

A coalition of environmental organizations including the New York League of Conservation Voters, The Nature Conservancy, the Natural Resource Defense Council, the Environmental Defense Fund, We Act for Environmental Justice, New Yorkers for Clean Power, Evergreen Action and Environmental Advocates of New York, sent out a joint statement voicing their disappointment.

“Failing to advance her promised cap-and-invest program in her State of the State, which can hold polluters accountable and protect public health, is government mismanagement at its worst,” they wrote. “This approach not only leaves us vulnerable but also jeopardizes the state’s ability to meet its critical emissions reduction goals. New Yorkers deserve real solutions that tackle pollution, improve air quality, and deliver lasting results—not temporary fixes.”

Republican lawmakers also scoffed at her agenda and called for an end to the Democratic party’s rule.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

“Forget pulling a rabbit out of a hat, the Governor’s going to need to be a magician on the order of Houdini to convince her pals in the Super-Majorities in the Legislature to pass her vision without raising taxes and spending to even higher levels,” said state Sen. James Tedicso, R-Ballston Lake.

Her more than 200 initiatives were part of a 140-page book released Tuesday, with more details coming in the executive budget over the coming weeks.

Topline issues: Affordability, public safety

Hochul’s primary focuses were affordability and public safety, perhaps a nod to a December Siena College Research Institute poll showing 77% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 60% of Republicans identified cost of living as one of their top priorities.

That same survey showed just 33% of respondents would re-elect the Democratic governor next year, while 57% want someone else.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Highlighting her accomplishments over the last year, Hochul said “I know our work isn’t done. Worries about crime and struggles to make ends meet are too common. Our state has to be livable, and people have to be able to afford to live in it.”

WATCH HERE: Video of State of the State: https://www.youtube.com/live/XgZU1H5Ncqo)

Cap-and-invest delay

Environmental organizations were disappointed, while affordability advocates were elated, that Hochul has delayed her 2023 proposal for a cap-and-invest program.

The initiative would set limits on greenhouse gas emissions statewide. The limit would be lowered each year, with a goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030 and at least 85% from 1990 levels by 2050. Large greenhouse gas emitters can purchase carbon credits for bypassing the cap. That money would fund climate mitigation projects and clean energy initiatives.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The state was supposed to issue draft regulations for the program this month, but Hochul’s address said she will delay it to later this year.

“This is insufficient,” Ottney Mahar said. “At a time when our state and our nation face unprecedented impacts from climate change—from flooding to wildfires to droughts—as well as new uncertainty regarding climate policy at the federal level, there is no time to waste.

We must address the climate emergency now, and New York must lead the way.”

Others were relieved over the delay.

Daniel Ortega, of New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, said “Billions in increased costs have already been added to our energy bills by a plethora of green mandates.”

Adirondack mentions

The Adirondacks, a 6-million-acre mix of public and private lands, were mentioned just once and on the last page in her 140-page book.

Rocci Aguirre, executive director of the Adirondack Council said “the Governor needs a stronger, more visible agenda that not only protects the wild places of the Adirondacks but also supports North Country communities. We will be waiting to read her Executive Budget to better understand how she will do that.”

In the last paragraph of her agenda, she included proposals to reform the land conservation process, including the allowance of purchasing title insurance. New York is currently the only state that does not allow for title insurance, and it is hanging up a conservation easement in North Hudson at Frontier Town Campground and Day Use Area.

Other initiatives

The governor unveiled a number of housing, jobs and public safety initiatives under her affordability agenda.

Adirondack lawmakers were somewhat skeptical they would help.

“Every decision and every vote in this legislative session must aim to lower New York’s rising cost of living—housing, energy, everything,” said state Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, R-Lake George. “Empty rhetoric won’t stop our population exodus. I look forward to finding common ground with the governor to deliver meaningful results for the North Country,” said Simpson.”

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Hochul’s plan did nothing to address the migrant situation at the New York-Canadian border. He called her proposed tax credits a “gimmick.”

Some of Hochul’s plans include: