State investigating cloudy creek near Barton Mines

Neighbor report triggers environmental inquiry
By Gwendolyn Craig
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating why a brook near Barton Mines turned grayish brown on July 7 in the Town of Johnsburg.
A nearby resident noticed the water discoloration in a tributary, Brown Pond Brook, which receives stormwater runoff from the garnet mining operation. The brook, according to Barton Mines records, contains native brook trout. It also converges into wetlands under Adirondack Park Agency jurisdiction and outflows into Thirteenth Brook, which flows into Thirteenth Lake. Thirteenth Lake is in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and is known to contain rainbow trout and landlocked salmon, according to the DEC.
The resident shared photos of the muddied waters with the Adirondack Explorer and the department, and filed a complaint with the DEC’s spill response team. The photos were also shared with Barton Mines.
A spokesperson with the DEC said staff is “investigating and a cause has not been determined at this time.” The DEC reported that an unknown amount of an unknown material affected the surface water of the brook and Thirteenth Lake.
Bernard Melewski, an attorney representing Barton Mines, said the resident alleged the company’s stormwater infrastructure had failed. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Melewski said the claims were inaccurate and a DEC inspection found nothing wrong. Barton also checked its infrastructure and found all systems working, he added.
“As Shakespeare would say, ‘much ado about nothing,’” Melewski said.
Melewski said he did not know what may have caused the discoloration. There were heavy rains that day, he said, and any number of things on Ruby Mountain, where Barton gets its garnet, could have rushed down into the brook. A beaver dam could have broken in the upstream wilderness area, he added.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if they make recommendations on improving the driveway or something like that,” Melewski said of the DEC. “But the allegation (that the stormwater infrastructure failed) isn’t accurate.”
Barton Mines has operated at Ruby Mountain since 1982. It is applying for an Adirondack Park Agency and DEC permit to expand the life of the mine for approximately 75 years. The APA issued a second notice of incomplete application in June. Melewski said the company is working on its response.
Comments
Mariann says
I believe the author of this article should have mentioned that on that particular day, heavy rains caused severe flooding throughout the region. Every body of water in the region was discolored. Unfortunately no photos were shared of neighboring streams coming from the Thirteenth lake area – streams and creeks that don’t travel through the Barton property. Hamilton county, which the property nearly boarders, was declared a state of emergency that day.
It’s sad that todays press feels pressured to choose a side rather than reporting all the facts and allowing it’s readers to decide for themselves.
Tom says
Wow, Mr. Melewski’s callous and cavalier attitude about this situation, and the Adirondacks in general, are only exceeded by his arrogance!
Richard Carlson says
Since the entire watershed of Brown’s Brook is on Barton Property it just shows the poor stewardship of Barton’s on that property. There is nothing normal abut that discharge.