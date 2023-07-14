State investigating cloudy creek near Barton Mines

Photos shared with the Adirondack Explorer show Brown Pond Brook discolored a grayish brown on the evening of July 7 in the town of Johnsburg. Photo provided

Neighbor report triggers environmental inquiry

By Gwendolyn Craig

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating why a brook near Barton Mines turned grayish brown on July 7 in the Town of Johnsburg.

A nearby resident noticed the water discoloration in a tributary, Brown Pond Brook, which receives stormwater runoff from the garnet mining operation. The brook, according to Barton Mines records, contains native brook trout. It also converges into wetlands under Adirondack Park Agency jurisdiction and outflows into Thirteenth Brook, which flows into Thirteenth Lake. Thirteenth Lake is in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and is known to contain rainbow trout and landlocked salmon, according to the DEC.

The resident shared photos of the muddied waters with the Adirondack Explorer and the department, and filed a complaint with the DEC’s spill response team. The photos were also shared with Barton Mines.

Photos shared with the Adirondack Explorer show Brown Pond Brook discolored a grayish brown on the evening of July 7 in the town of Johnsburg. Photo provided

A spokesperson with the DEC said staff is “investigating and a cause has not been determined at this time.” The DEC reported that an unknown amount of an unknown material affected the surface water of the brook and Thirteenth Lake.

Bernard Melewski, an attorney representing Barton Mines, said the resident alleged the company’s stormwater infrastructure had failed. In a phone interview on Wednesday, Melewski said the claims were inaccurate and a DEC inspection found nothing wrong. Barton also checked its infrastructure and found all systems working, he added.

“As Shakespeare would say, ‘much ado about nothing,’” Melewski said.

Melewski said he did not know what may have caused the discoloration. There were heavy rains that day, he said, and any number of things on Ruby Mountain, where Barton gets its garnet, could have rushed down into the brook. A beaver dam could have broken in the upstream wilderness area, he added.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they make recommendations on improving the driveway or something like that,” Melewski said of the DEC. “But the allegation (that the stormwater infrastructure failed) isn’t accurate.”

Barton Mines has operated at Ruby Mountain since 1982. It is applying for an Adirondack Park Agency and DEC permit to expand the life of the mine for approximately 75 years. The APA issued a second notice of incomplete application in June. Melewski said the company is working on its response.

Get Gwen’s weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter