More Adirondack lakes, communities eligible for septic funds

Program previously focused on Lake George, Lake Champlain expands across park

By Zachary Matson

State funding to reimburse residents replacing or improving septic systems will be available to more homeowners across the Adirondack Park this year after state agencies greatly expanded a list of eligible water bodies.

The water quality program expanded from around a dozen eligible Adirondack water bodies last year, in the Lake Champlain and Lake George watershed, to over 100 parkwide this year.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

The septic system replacement fund, with $30 million available statewide this year, provides up to 50% reimbursement of costs to replace or upgrade a septic system or cesspool in proximity to vulnerable lakes and tributaries. The money is allocated to counties, which administer the reimbursement grants.

Reader Katherine Horn shared this photo she took of the sun rising over Schroon Lake. Schroon and dozens of other lakes now qualify under the state’s septic replacement program.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation eligibility to include drinking water sources and unclassified water bodies within the forest preserve, significantly boost the number of areas in the park that qualify.

“The additional water bodies in the Adirondack region expand opportunities for implementing modern infrastructure to ensure septic systems are working properly and protecting sources of public drinking water,” DEC said in a statement.

While statewide funding for the program remained level, the expansion of eligible lakes and streams increased the Adirondack region’s overall funding. The region averaged about $566,000 per year the past three years. That rose to a combined $1.7 million this year, according to analysis from the Adirondack Council.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

Around half of inspected septic systems around Lake George need repairs, upgrades or replacement. Explorer file photo

David Miller, the council’s clear water program coordinator, called the expanded eligibility a “game changer” for which the council and other advocates have pressed.

“This is a successful program throughout the state and we want to see it continue to expand its use in the Adirondacks and help residents address the challenge of failing septic systems,” Miller said.

Failing septic systems is considered a key source of pollution for Adirondack lakes, where municipal sewer infrastructure rarely extends to properties closest to lakes and rivers. A new septic inspection program in the Lake George watershed has found around half of the system inspected failed to meet standards.

Beyond the lakes previously qualified, the eligibility list now includes Schroon Lake, Loon Lake, Brant Lake, Garnet Lake, Friends Lake and more in Warren County; Upper Chateaugay Lake, Silver Lake, the Saranac River, Little Ausable River and more in Clinton County; Osgood Pond, Spitfire Lake, Upper Saint Regis Lake, Tupper Lake, Raquette Lake, Lake Flower, Upper Saranac Lake, Oseetah Lake, Kiwassa Lake and more in Franklin County; Big Moose Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, Piseco Lake, Lake Pleasant, the Fulton Chain and more in Hamilton County.

The Adirondack Explorer thanks its advertising partners. Become one of them.

To learn more about eligibility for the reimbursement grants and to apply reach out to the local program contact for your county listed on the Environmental Facilities Corporation website.