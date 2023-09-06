Upper Locks between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake to close for repairs

Department of Environmental Conservation caretaker Margaret Hawthorn uses a wooden arm and muscle power to operate the Upper Locks between Middle and Lower Saranac Lakes in 2016. Explorer file photo by Mike Lynch

DEC announces start of $1.6 million in repairs

By Gwendolyn Craig

The Upper Locks providing boat access between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake will close on Sept. 18 for $1.6 million in repairs, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Tuesday.

The repairs are expected to be finished sometime in 2024. Kingsbury Companies of Middlesex, Vt. will complete the work under DEC supervision. It is funded by NY Works.

“The Saranac Lakes Locks are a unique and essential structure for recreating on more than 5,000 acres of water, including several large lakes,” said DEC Region 5 Director Joe Zalewski. “Rehabilitation of these structures is crucial to safe recreational access between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake.”

Mike Damp, owner of Saranac Lake Marina, provides boat rentals for Lower and Middle Saranac Lakes. He said the lock restoration work is needed, but the timing of shutting the locks down is “never easy.” After an influx of rain in the Adirondacks this summer, Damp said this past weekend’s sunny skies made for busy days on the lakes.

Boaters on Lower Saranac Lake. Photo by Mike Lynch

“As long as everything goes as planned and gets done, I think it’s great, but that’s many months of shutting down,” Damp said.

There are several private camp owners who will have no motorized boat access during that time, Damp added. The DEC said canoes and kayaks may still be carried around the locks to access either lake. Damp said there is a canoe cartop launch at South Creek, too.

Repairs, according to the DEC, include: