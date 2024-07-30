Public outcry causes rethink of Franklin County’s 500-mile trail project 

County faces negative comments to proposed off-road vehicle trail network, with safety and environmental concerns taking center stage

By Gwendolyn Craig

Franklin County’s director of tourism and economic development says the county is “making the necessary pivots” over a proposed 500-mile off-road vehicle trail network that residents have so far largely opposed.

Of more than 90 comments submitted in response to Franklin County’s State Environmental Quality Review Act draft scoping document, where officials acknowledged the plan would have an adverse impact on the environment, less than five people said they wanted off-road vehicle trails.

“The county values the feedback of the public,” said Phil Hans, who had called the trail network “the most significant outdoor recreation project the county has undertaken,” and one that would appeal “to many different user groups.”

Two towns passed resolutions against the network, citing constituents’ concerns for public safety, the environment, noise, dust and traffic. Some said off-road vehicle users are already a problem in their neighborhoods and law enforcement have been unable to address it. Commenters, including state officials, said the plan was prematurely released and lacked the detail needed for any meaningful review. Several pointed to inaccurate or missing information, especially a lack of detailed maps.

Hans told the Explorer detailed maps were not complete and will be released “once we revisit and identify different trail uses.”

The county has spent $81,408.60 of occupancy tax revenue, paid to engineering consultants Barton and Loguidice for the draft plan. The county’s 2024 “Strategic Destination Marketing Plan” allocates $395,250 for trail development and planning.

The county will update the draft plan prior to a formal public hearing, Hans said.

“It’s important to note that the county is very interested in developing a trail system and uses the public comments to create a network that is agreeable to residents,” he said.

Feedback

The public comment period, which ended on June 14, appeared to take a number of Franklin County town leaders and residents by surprise. The Explorer filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the comments and read through more than 200 pages.

The towns of Franklin and Brighton passed resolutions against the proposed network after listening to concerned residents.

The Adirondack Park Agency will be part of the environmental review, and the agency’s Executive Director Barbara Rice wrote the plan “lacks sufficient detail to enable a proper analysis of where and how private and/or state-owned land within the park will be affected.” The APA oversees public and private development.

Rice said without better maps, the APA could not provide more analysis on whether “Franklin County’s proposed project may interfere with, or run afoul of, the prescribed management and use of state-owned lands.” Rice also recommended the county “advise interested landowners to obtain legal representation and familiarize themselves with APA’s jurisdiction and permitting authority.”

Comments from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environmental Division showed Franklin County had not consulted it either over proposed trails on Akwesasne lands. Two of the trails, the environmental division’s representative wrote, appear to pass through an area “which has not yet reached a final agreement in the land claim case and may raise some concerns among tribal leadership as well as members of the community.”

Proposed trails on Akwesasne lands, the tribe added, are subject to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s own environmental regulations.

Hans said he would be reaching out to the tribe, and he thought preliminary discussions had taken place before the work began with Barton and Loguidice.

Residents are questioning other areas where the trail network appears to pass through, including Bloomingdale Bog, a popular birding spot, and around Loon Lake, which is private. Northern NY Audubon’s Board of Directors wrote with concerns about a number of bird habitats that “would be adversely affected by ORV traffic.”

The Bloomingdale Bog near Saranac Lake in 2018. Photo by Mike Lynch

Terry Martino, former executive director of the APA and a Franklin County resident, thought the trail network was “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” While the county had pitched it as a multi-use trail, the county’s justification for such a network was in part due to the increase in off-road vehicle sales across the country. Many, including Martino, felt the justification was weak and not appropriate for the Adirondack Park.

Claudia Braymer, deputy director of Protect the Adirondacks called the trail proposal “misleading because we do not believe that people hiking, bird watching and horseback riding or engaging in other non motorized recreational activities” will want to do those alongside motor vehicles.

Both past and present APA executive directors, and other commenters, also criticized the county and Barton and Loguidice for writing that the APA owns lands, which it does not. Rice reminded county officials this was “previously communicated to the county’s consultant.”

More legal questions

Tracy Santagate, one of the Franklin County residents who sued the county in 1999 after it passed a local law allowing all-terrain vehicles on county roads, said looking at the latest proposal gave her “deja vu.”

The maps the county did provide in its draft assessment “were pretty much the same of what they were trying to do 25 years ago,” she said.

Santagate and her co-plaintiffs won the case after a Franklin County Supreme Court justice ruled the county’s “determination (actually lack of determination) with respect to ATV use of county highways was made in violation” of the state’s Vehicle and Traffic Law.

While it is possible to adopt local laws to pass over a road to a nearby trail, using public roads as off-road vehicle trails is illegal.

“How did the county officials, administrators and elected officials not know that this proposal had a major illegal component?” said Alison King, a Franklin County resident and specialist in science communications and public policy.

A few county residents, who own off-road vehicles, expressed shock that the county would promote ATV and ORV use on public roads, not just for legal reasons but for safety reasons. ORV manufacturers caution against riding on roads because they are not designed for paved terrain.

“A quick analogy would be like jogging in high heels on a paved road,” said one commenter from Vermontville.

Other proposed ORV routes, including some hills and curved parts of Route 26 had once commenter worrying about adding ATVs to an “already dangerous” mix of “logging trucks, cars, walkers and bikers.”

Environmental groups also pointed to the laws governing the Adirondack Park’s publicly owned lands, the forest preserve. The county did not appear to account for forest preserve lands where the public is prohibited from riding motorized vehicles.

Jackie Bowen, conservation director of the Adirondack Council, said the organization “will continue to monitor the development of this plan and will take appropriate action needed to uphold the NYS Constitution to protect forever wild lands.”

“They should not have started SEQR (the State Environmental Quality Review Act),” King said. “The proposed trail system would break New York State law and flout safety guidelines of ATV manufacturers. It lacks in economic justification. It poses risks to human and wildlife lives and health, and it would wreak devastating damage to the wild, protected Adirondack Park.”

A few commenters said they’d like a trail network, but they did not want ORVs on it. Some had specific areas they did not want to see ORVs.

About four people fully supported the proposal. One commenter wrote “it will provide much needed economic growth and spending from the many responsible people that pay licensing fees for the privilege to ride in New York State.”

Top photo: One of the proposed trail maps for the Franklin County Multi-Use Recreational Trail System. Screenshot from the county’s draft scoping document

Adirondack policy, in plain speak

Sign up for Gwen’s free weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter